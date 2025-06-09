Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nuclear power sector worth £20 billion with record workforce, figures show

The Nuclear Industry Association found around 87,000 people work in the UK's nuclear sector.

June 9th 2025, 7:02 am
An aerial view of the design for the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.© Supplied by Sizewell C
Britain’s nuclear power sector grew by a quarter in 2024 to £20 billion compared with three years ago, underpinned by a record workforce which has increased by a third, according to new research.

Around 87,000 people now work in the industry, with the rise largely driven by new nuclear projects at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C, the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) said.

The total number of jobs supported by the sector is 256,000, it was estimated.

In the South West, where Hinkley Point C is being built, 27,000 direct jobs are supported, while in the East of England the workforce is 2,300.

In England, almost a third of direct employment in the sector occurs in the most deprived 25% of local authorities, while in Scotland, a third of nuclear jobs are in the 10% most deprived areas.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the NIA, said: “More nuclear means more jobs and sustainable growth right across the country.

“Now is the time for final decisions on Sizewell C, the first of a fleet of small modular reactors and a clear plan for further large scale and advanced technologies, to boost our energy security, provide high quality long term jobs and reduce our reliance on foreign gas to keep the lights on.

“Countries around the world are advancing their nuclear programmes, and without confirmation on projects soon the UK will risk being left behind.

“In short – we need to get on with it.”

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has previously called for public and private investment in the UK’s nuclear energy industry, saying the technology “has an essential role to play in the future age of clean electricity”.

And prime minister Keir Starmer has also committed to reforming planning rules for nuclear power to drive the construction of new small modular reactors.

