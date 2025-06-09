Britain’s nuclear power sector grew by a quarter in 2024 to £20 billion compared with three years ago, underpinned by a record workforce which has increased by a third, according to new research.

Around 87,000 people now work in the industry, with the rise largely driven by new nuclear projects at Hinkley Point C and Sizewell C, the Nuclear Industry Association (NIA) said.

The total number of jobs supported by the sector is 256,000, it was estimated.

In the South West, where Hinkley Point C is being built, 27,000 direct jobs are supported, while in the East of England the workforce is 2,300.

In England, almost a third of direct employment in the sector occurs in the most deprived 25% of local authorities, while in Scotland, a third of nuclear jobs are in the 10% most deprived areas.

Tom Greatrex, chief executive of the NIA, said: “More nuclear means more jobs and sustainable growth right across the country.

“Now is the time for final decisions on Sizewell C, the first of a fleet of small modular reactors and a clear plan for further large scale and advanced technologies, to boost our energy security, provide high quality long term jobs and reduce our reliance on foreign gas to keep the lights on.

“Countries around the world are advancing their nuclear programmes, and without confirmation on projects soon the UK will risk being left behind.

“In short – we need to get on with it.”

Energy secretary Ed Miliband has previously called for public and private investment in the UK’s nuclear energy industry, saying the technology “has an essential role to play in the future age of clean electricity”.

And prime minister Keir Starmer has also committed to reforming planning rules for nuclear power to drive the construction of new small modular reactors.