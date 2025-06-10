Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

UK selects Rolls-Royce SMR for mini nuclear energy plant programme

Small modular reactor design marks a new "golden age of nuclear", government says.

June 10th 2025, 11:34 am
5 min read
Design images for a Rolls Royce SMR nuclear reactor.© Image: Rolls Royce SMR
Design images for a Rolls Royce SMR nuclear reactor.

Mathew Perry

The UK government has heralded a “new golden age of nuclear” as it selected a Rolls-Royce small modular reactor (SMR) design for a £2.5 billion programme.

Rolls-Royce had submitted its SMR design as part of a government-run competition to deliver a new nuclear power plant by the mid-2030s.

The two-year process also attracted SMR bids from American firms Westinghouse and Holtec, alongside Japanese-American joint venture GE-Hitachi.

The SMR competition came as part of a strategy to spur greater investment in UK nuclear energy, including fusion, amid renewed interest due to the rise of power-hungry AI firms.

SMRs are miniature nuclear power plants, typically with a power output of up to 300 MW.

Industry advocates say SMRs provide a lower cost and more flexible option, with the factory-built modular designs also opening the potential for exports.

The International Energy Agency projects that the global SMR market will reach nearly £500bn by 2050.

However, critics remain sceptical that SMRs will reduce energy costs compared to renewable sources, alongside raising safety and environmental concerns.

UK ‘back where it belongs’, Reeves says

The government also announced that state-owned Great British Nuclear, which ran the SMR competition, will become Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBEN).

The rebrand reflects its “joint mission” with Labour’s flagship GB Energy, the government said.

Announcing the SMR decision, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK is “back where it belongs” and “taking the lead in the technologies of tomorrow”.

The government will aim to sign contracts with Rolls-Royce later this year to form a development company, with the project potentially supporting up to 3,000 jobs.

GBEN will also aim to allocate a site for the first SMR, potentially at Wylfa in north Wales or Oldbury in Gloucestershire.

An aerial view of the design for the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk. © Supplied by Sizewell C
An aerial view of the design for the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.

As part of the spending review, set to be released tomorrow, the Labour government also confirmed a £14.2bn investment in the 3.2 GW Sizewell C reactor.

UK energy secretary Ed Miliband said the Labour government is “ending the no-nuclear status quo” and entering the country into a “golden age of nuclear”.

Miliband said the SMR programme will create thousands of jobs, grow regional economies and strengthen energy security.

Meanwhile, GBEN chairman Simon Bowen said the selection of Rolls-Royce is a “defining moment for the UK’s energy and industrial future”.

“By selecting a preferred bidder, we are taking a decisive step toward delivering clean, secure, and sovereign power.

“This is about more than energy—it’s about revitalising British industry, creating thousands of skilled jobs, and building a platform for long-term economic growth.”

‘Milestone achievement’ for Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce SMR chief executive Chris Cholerton said the firm’s selection is a “milestone achievement”.

“As well as delivering affordable, clean energy to support our nation’s energy independence – deploying three of our units will drive domestic growth by creating thousands of highly skilled, well-paid jobs and supply chain opportunities,” Cholerton said.

Alongside its success in the GBEN competition, Rolls-Royce has also been selected by Czech utility ČEZ Group to build up to 3 GW of capacity in the country.

© Supplied by Rolls-Royce SMR
Design image of a small modular reactor developed by Rolls-Royce SMR.

Rolls-Royce is also a finalist in a Swedish SMR design competition run by state-owned energy firm Vattenfall.

“We are the only SMR company with multiple commitments to build projects in Europe, testament to our differentiated design and compelling offer,” Cholerton said.

As part of its SMR strategy, Rolls-Royce is also building a manufacturing and testing facility in Sheffield alongside a partnership with Siemens Energy.

Union backs nuclear investment

Meanwhile, the Unite union has backed the decision to select Rolls-Royce as the preferred SMR bidder.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said the SMR investment is “vital” for jobs in construction and the energy sector.

But Graham said the SMR programme and investment in Sizewell C “must only be a first step towards serious and sustained investment in UK nuclear power”.

“The promise of small modular reactors must be backed alongside investment in fusion, Graham said.

“The government also needs to commit to building a new nuclear power station at Wylfa.”

Industry groups also welcomed the investment in nuclear power through SMRs and Sizewell C.

The reactor dome at the Hinckley Point C nuclear plant.

Engineering Construction Industry Training Board (ECITB) chief executive Andrew Hockey said the commitment to Sizewell will “give greater certainty to the sector for planning”.

“Contractors, understandably, are reticent to invest in future talent when there is uncertainty around project statuses and timescales,” he said.

Hockey called on the government to work collaboratively with the industry to address skills shortages in the.

“Steel erectors, electrical technicians and welders – critical skills for new nuclear build – are among the roles most in demand,” he said.

“By investing in the workforce, the industry has a fighting chance of closing the skills gap and ensuring the sector has the skilled workforce it needs both for now and the future.”

‘Significant’ opportunities for UK in SMRs

While the UK government claimed its investment in SMRs puts Britain at a “competitive advantage” in the global race to build new nuclear, analysts have warned the UK will need to move quickly amid strong competition from the US and China.

Dods Political Intelligence senior political consultant Jack Green-Morgan said the opportunities associated with SMRs are “significant”.

“Domestically, they could provide cheap and reliable energy to energy-intensive industries, helping the UK overcome the obstacle of prohibitive industrial energy prices,” he said.

© Supplied by Rolls-Royce SMR
Cross-section of a small modular reactor design developed by Rolls-Royce SMR.

“Internationally, the UK’s SMR programme could provide British businesses with a lucrative export opportunity, particularly as investment in energy-heavy data centres accelerates, and providers look to nuclear for reliable power.

“The risk is that the UK does not move fast enough.”

Green-Morgan said the global race to develop SMRs is “already heating up”, with the US government committing $900m (£667m) to the technology.

Manufacturing Technology Centre (MTC) civil nuclear expert Dr Andrew Bowfield said the government needs to provide clarity on locations, supply chain investments and regulation to “capitalise on this opportunity”.

“If decisive action is taken now, the UK can shape the future of the global SMR sector, driving job creation, investment and energy security,” Dr Bowfield said.

“But any hesitation could mean missing a once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

