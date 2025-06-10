The UK government is exploring the potential for nuclear, solar or wind energy projects at the Moorside site in Cumbria.

The land at Moorside is adjacent to the existing Sellafield power station, and is one of several sites identified for future civil nuclear projects, including small modular reactors (SMRs).

Other poential sites for SMR developments include Wylfa in Wales and Oldbury in Gloucestershire.

However, the government stressed that no decisions have yet been made on possible nuclear projects at Moorside.

Moorside was previously at the centre of plans from joint venture firm NuGen to develop a new nuclear power station.

In 2015, NuGen agreed a deal with the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) to purchase the 190-hectare site amid plans to build three nuclear reactors.

However, the plans collapsed in 2017 and NuGen owner Toshiba liquidated the company a year later.

Since 2020, firms including Rolls-Royce and EDF have expressed an interest in developing a new energy project at the Moorside site.

The EDF-led Moorside Hub consortium includes trade unions Unite and GMB, alongside industrial firms Altrad, Bilfinger, and Doosan Babcock among others.

© Image: Rolls Royce SMR

Proposals range from traditional nuclear to SMRs, advanced modular reactors, long duration energy storage, and hydrogen technologies.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the government will look to attract SMRs and “the energy intensive industry they could power” to the site, which will be known as Pioneer Park.

UK nuclear energy investment

Ahead of releasing its spending review, the Labour UK government has unveiled significant funding commitments for the nuclear energy sector.

This included £14.2bn in funding to develop the Sizewell C power station in southern England.

The government also announced Great British Energy – Nuclear had selected Rolls-Royce as the preferred bidder in its SMR reactor design competition.

Following these announcements, energy minister Michael Shanks asked the NDA to work with Cumberland Council to explore potential uses for the Moorside site.

The government said the collaboration will open up market discussions on privately-backed new nuclear, solar or wind projects.

In a statement, Shanks said a new energy transition project at Moorside could lead to new jobs and economic growth in Cumbria, while bolstering UK energy security.

“Cumbria has a fantastic nuclear legacy, and opening up this land for development will build on the region’s energy expertise,” he said.

Cumberland Council leader Councillor Mark Fryer said the announcement is “great news for West Cumbria”.

“A clean energy development will help grow and diversify our future economy,” Fryer said.

“The council are fully committed to working with the NDA together to understand how we can deliver maximum value and benefit from the land at Moorside for the local community.”

Labour Whitehaven and Workington MP Josh MacAlister said unlocking the land at Moorside provides the “best chance at new nuclear since the collapse of NuGen”.

“Now we have the government behind us and an agreement on use of the land we can motor ahead to deliver Pioneer Park at pace,” MacAlister said.

“I will do everything in my power, working with national government and local partners, to secure West Cumbria’s nuclear future.”

Moorside jobs potential

The GMB, Prospect and Unite unions welcomed the announcement, which they said would sustain jobs.

A spokesman told the BBC: “West Cumbria needs investment, and the fact that Moorside is already a nuclear licensed site adjacent to Sellafield with a skills base, grid connection, and supply chain that are ready to go, makes it a great choice for further development.”

Meanwhile, NDA group chief executive David Peattie said the organisation’s priority will remain decommissioning early UK nuclear sites.

“We have unique expertise, resources and assets and we are committed to exploring how we can best utilise these to support wider energy security ambitions and low carbon energy generation,” Peattie said.

“That includes looking to identify land not required for our mission, which could be freed up for other uses to deliver benefits to the local community and wider economy.”

Any plans for development Moorside will take into consideration ongoing decommissioning work at Sellafield, the government said, which is facing cost overruns and safety concerns.