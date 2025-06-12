Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

GB Energy budget to fund £2.5bn nuclear SMR programme

Rolls-Royce SMR programme will take up around 30% of the initial £8.3bn GB Energy budget.

June 12th 2025, 3:15 pm
3 min read
Design image of a small modular reactor developed by Rolls-Royce SMR.© Supplied by Rolls-Royce SMR
Mathew Perry

Funding for a £2.5 billion small modular reactor (SMR) programme will come from the GB Energy budget, Treasury documents confirm.

Heralding a “new golden age of nuclear”, the Labour government said it had selected Rolls-Royce SMR following a design competition, which attracted multiple bids.

The government also announced that state-owned Great British Nuclear, which ran the SMR competition, would become Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBEN).

Treasury documents released as part of this week’s spending review confirmed that the £2.5bn budget for the SMR programme would come from £8.3bn that the Labour government set aside last year for its flagship GB Energy venture.

As a result, more than 30% of Aberdeen-headquartered GB Energy’s budget for this parliament will go towards the Manchester-based Rolls-Royce SMR programme.

Potential deployment sites identified for the programme are located across the North West of England and Wales.

Questions over GB Energy strategy

In its founding statement for GB Energy, the government had said it would explore how “Great British Energy and Great British Nuclear can best work together, including considering how Great British Nuclear functions can be aligned with Great British Energy”.

© Supplied by Rolls-Royce SMR
Cross-section of a small modular reactor design developed by Rolls-Royce SMR.

However, in its election manifesto Labour made no mention of nuclear energy in relation to its flagship GB Energy proposal.

The manifesto said GB Energy “will partner with energy companies, local authorities and co-operatives to install thousands of clean power projects, through a combination of onshore wind, solar and hydropower projects”.

Prior to the election, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also said floating wind would be the “priority” for GB Energy’s first investment.

GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier has also spoken of potential investments in wind farms, tidal power, green hydrogen and carbon capture.

The spending review announcement comes after reports earlier this year that Labour could cut GB Energy’s budget to finance an increase in defence spending.

While it appears a significant chunk of GB Energy’s £8.3bn initial budget will be spent on nuclear SMRs, Energy Voice understands the company is still considering an investment in the Green Volt floating wind project in Scotland.

But with GB Energy now left with around £6bn to spend until 2029, two thirds of which is set aside for financial transactions including loans and equity investments, questions remains over its future investment plans.

GB Energy – Nuclear

Rolls-Royce had submitted its SMR design as part of a government-run competition to deliver a new nuclear power plant by the mid-2030s.

SMRs are smaller than traditional nuclear power plants, typically with a power output of up to 300 MW, and are designed to be built under factory conditions.

Industry advocates say SMRs provide a lower cost, more flexible option, with the factory-built modular designs also opening the potential for exports.

The International Energy Agency projects that the global SMR market will reach nearly £500bn by 2050.

However, critics remain sceptical that SMRs will reduce energy costs compared to renewable sources and have raised safety and environmental concerns.

A 2024 report from the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) found SMRs are “still too expensive, too slow to build and too risky to play a significant role in transitioning away from fossil fuels”.

