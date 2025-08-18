Sellafield strike action called off as workers balloted on new pay offer 

Workers at the Sellafield nuclear site in Cumbria have suspended a planned strike as Unite members are balloted on a new pay offer.

Almost 40 workers were set to walk out on Tuesday after previously turning down two unsatisfactory pay offers from PX Group, citing the fact that they are an intrinsic part of processes at Sellafield.

Employees of the company turned down two pay offers representing a rise of between 3.5% and 5%.

However, the company has come back to the table with an improved proposal, which employees are being balloted on.

The affected staff at PX provide critical process steam and electricity to Sellafield. Strike action would have caused disruption to any facilities that rely on this.

Unite regional officer Ryan Armstrong said: “PX Limited has returned to negotiations and has put forward an improved offer to our members. Unite has suspended strike action to allow members to be balloted on the proposals.”

Sellafield Workers also plan to enact work-to-rule from 23 August

Unite has also confirmed that its members have voted strongly in favour of industrial action over the refusal to pay site-specific allowances.

The ballot returned a decisive mandate with well over 90% support for strike and non-strike action.

Work-to-rule is a job action in which employees do no more than the minimum required by the rules of their contract or job, and strictly follow time-consuming rules normally not enforced.

While designed to cause less disruption than an all-out strike, the action is scheduled to maximise impact with work hampered and delayed across disciplines, including electricians, joiners, pipe-fitters, riggers, welders, groundworkers and painters.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Our members are highly skilled and operate in an extremely challenging environment. Yet employers are refusing to pay rates they’re reasonably asking for.

“The money is there, but it needs to find its way to our members to recognise their work and expertise,” she added.