Heysham 1 and Hartlepool power stations get lifetime extension

Heysham 1 and Hartlepool nuclear power stations have been given respective life extensions and are now expected to generate electricity until March 2028, one year later than previously expected.

The decision was taken following a series of positive graphite inspections at both stations over the past nine months.

In December 2024, EDF extended the lifetimes of all four of its generating AGR stations.

At that time, Heysham 1 and Hartlepool were given a one-year extension on the basis that there were a number of important inspection and safety case milestones due in 2025.

Positive progress in these areas has supported the decision to extend the lifetime by an additional 12 months.

Extension off the back of positive safety milestones

EDF nuclear operations managing director Dr Mark Hartle said: “Extending the life of these stations makes sense. It secures employment for longer for more than 1,000 people who work at those sites, and it supports the UK’s ambitions to have a clean, secure electricity supply.

Heysham 1 is an advanced gas-cooled reactor (AGR) nuclear power station in Lancashire, England.

Construction began in 1970, with the first electricity generation in 1983. It has a net generating capacity of 1,060 MW to 1,150 MW, sufficient for around two million homes.

Hartlepool nuclear power station is also an AGR station located near a major urban area, generating electricity for the national grid and supporting approximately 1.4 million homes.

Heysham 2 and Torness still headed for 2030 closure

There is no change at the moment to the expected March 2030 closure date of Heysham 2 and Torness, announced in December 2024.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “We believe in having a diversified energy system, with nuclear power playing a key role in ensuring stability and sustainability for decades to come. Our longstanding involvement in the UK nuclear industry is an investment in Britain’s energy independence and thousands of high-quality jobs.”

The total life extensions announced since December 2024 are projected to add approximately 12 TWh to Centrica’s electricity generation volumes between 2026 and 2030, with 3 TWh attributable to the extensions announced today.

This follows Centrica’s recently announced strategic investment in the UK’s nuclear infrastructure by acquiring a 15% equity stake in Sizewell C, a new 3.2GW nuclear power station under construction in Suffolk, in the South East of the UK, with committed construction funding of £1.3 billion.