An agreement between the UK and US governments aims to speed up consenting for new nuclear power stations on both sides of the pond.

The agreement, expected to be signed during a US state visit this week, will enable deals between US and UK companies as a means to “turbocharge the build-out of new nuclear power stations,” a Westminster announcement explained.

US Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said: “With President Trump’s leadership, the United States is ushering in a true nuclear renaissance – harnessing the power of commercial nuclear to meet rising energy demand and fuel the AI revolution.

“Meeting this demand will require strong partnerships with our allies around the world and robust collaboration with private sector innovators.

“Today’s commercial deals set up a framework to unleash commercial access in both the US and UK, enhancing global energy security, strengthening U.S. energy dominance, and securing nuclear supply chains across the Atlantic.”

Centrica partners with X-energy for Teesside nuclear

British Gas owner Centrica stands to benefit as it announced a deal with X-Energy, a subsidiary of X-Energy Reactor Company.

The pair have entered a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to deploy X-energy’s Xe-100 Advanced Modular Reactors at EDF and Centrica’s Hartlepool site.

The government claims that the move could create up to 2,500 jobs in Teesside.

Off the back of this, Centrica and X-energy are looking to establish a UK-based development company to develop this project and subsequent ones.

The parties are in discussions with potential equity partners and engineering and construction firms to bring their new business to fruition.

Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea said: “The Xe-100 fleet will help build a resilient energy system that supports national security, affordability, and sustainability.

“From Sizewell C to Hartlepool, we are backing Britain’s energy future – and building it.”

The latest deal is set to deliver a fleet of up to 6 gigawatts as the preferred first site for planned UK rollout.

Centrica claimed that the latest agreement between the US and UK could deliver “at least £40 billion in economic value”.

A 12-unit Xe-100 deployment at Hartlepool could add up to 960 MW of new capacity and over £12 billion in lifetime economic value, according to the British Gas owner’s estimates.

The new reactors are set to be deployed at a site neighbouring the firm’s current nuclear power plant in Hartlepool, which is set to stop producing power in 2028.

The site where X-energy’s reactors will be deployed is already designated for new nuclear under the Government’s National Policy Statement.

This is a move that will generate “high-temperature heat that could support Teesside’s heavy industries,” Centrical said.

J. Clay Sell, chief executive of X-energy, said: “Our partnership with Centrica represents a commitment to bring X-energy’s industry-leading advanced nuclear technology to the UK at scale.

“Together, we aim to build a fleet that has the ability to reliably deliver clean power, strengthen energy security, and grow the trans-Atlantic economy for decades to come.

“We believe Hartlepool is the right place to begin this journey, with an established industry and a base of professionals and services who can help drive the next generation of nuclear forward.”

The UK’s ‘golden age of nuclear’

In addition to the Centrica X-energy deal, four others were unveiled off the back of the government announcement.

Holtec, EDF and Tritax are set to roll out data centres powered by small modular reactors at the former Cottam coal-fired power station in Nottinghamshire. The project is set to cost around £11 billion.

Last Energy and DP World look to develop “the world’s first micro modular nuclear power plants”. Backed by £80 million in private investment, the project aims to provide power for the expansion of DP World’s London Gateway port and business park.

TerraPower and KBR announced plans to conduct studies and evaluate sites in the UK for the deployment of the Natrium advanced reactor technology. Each of these reactors is set to support around 1,600 construction jobs and 250 permanent jobs.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband said: “We’re kickstarting a golden age of nuclear in this country, joining forces with the US to turbocharge new nuclear developments and secure the technologies of the future.

“Nuclear will power our homes with clean, homegrown energy and the private sector is building it in Britain, delivering growth and well-paid skilled jobs for working people.”