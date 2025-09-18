US giant Amentum hired to dispose of UK nuclear waste

Amentum, US government contractor that provides services at nuclear disposal site Sellafield, has been enlisted to manage the disposal of the UK’s future nuclear waste.

How nuclear waste is handled will be of increasing importance as the UK embarks on a “golden age of nuclear”, which prime minister Keir Starmer said on Monday when announcing a transatlantic agreement to put the US and UK at the “forefront of global innovation and investment”.

New York-listed Amentum confirmed it has been appointed as one of the suppliers on four lots of a new framework under the UK’s nuclear waste management drive.

The engineering and technology solutions services company is based in Virginia, with 53,000 employees globally in 80 countries and 6,000 staff in the UK. It was founded as recently as 2020 when it spun out of US infrastructure services giant Aecom and sold to private equity firms American Securities and Lindsay Goldberg for $2.4 billion (£1.8bn).

It then announced a merger with the critical mission solutions and cyber and intelligence government services businesses of Dallas-based defence contractor Jacobs in 2023, forging a group with $13bn in revenues. The firm listed the following year.

Jacobs had been operating in Cumbria for over 40 years as part of the decommissioning alliance consortium – along with Atkins and Westinghouse Electric Company – cleaning up some of the most hazardous facilities at Sellafield.

Continuing its work on project management services at Sellafield, Amentum is also contracted to provide project management services at the delayed nuclear power plant Hinkley Point C in Somerset under the government’s integrated waste management programme.

It also services the UK’s existing nuclear power stations under a lifetime enterprise agreement with French energy company EDF, operating nuclear testing facilities in Warrington, and advises on the safety of the Navy’s nuclear submarines while providing operational services for the UK Ministry of Defence.

The latest instruction from the Nuclear Disposal Authority’s Nuclear Waste Services (NWS) unit follows the new nuclear energy cooperation deal between the UK and US, timed with president Donald Trump’s state visit on Tuesday.

Amentum’s energy and environment president Mark Whitney said: “As the only company to win positions in all four lots, Amentum has the opportunity to provide critical specialist capabilities and solutions to enable NWS in ensuring safe and secure management of the UK’s radioactive waste.”

The four-year contract awarded to Amentum under the integrated waste management specialist nuclear services framework by the UK government-sponsored Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) Group’s waste services unit is worth an estimated £26 million.

Energy secretary Ed Miliband committed earlier this year to a UK nuclear power “renaissance”, as the rollout of large-scale legacy projects such as Hinkley Point C continues.

The latest transatlantic alliance is expected to mobilise billions of pounds of investment in the UK’s nuclear fleet involving a build-out of small and advanced modular reactors across the country.

In Hartlepool, Teesside, UK energy supplier Centrica and US nuclear fission technology company X Energy will set up a dozen reactors as part of a rollout of an up to 6 GW nuclear fleet estimated to be worth £40 billion.

EDF will meanwhile build datacentres powered by small nuclear modular reactors with partners Holtec and Tritax at the former Cottam coal power station in Nottinghamshire costing £11bn.

Last Energy and DP World, backed by £80m of private capital, plan to build a micro modular nuclear power plant in London Gateway port and business park under the alliance. Meanwhile, Urenco and Radiant signed a £4m deal to supply advanced fuel to the US market, as Urenco builds an advanced fuel facility in the UK with government funding.

TerraPower and KBR will also conduct studies in the UK to deploy Natrium advanced reactor technology.

The long-term management and disposal of nuclear waste has been a pressing issue for France for the past decade.

France relies on nuclear energy to provide more than two-thirds of the country’s power and has already begun to explore options for disposal such as burial of waste, as has Finland. Buried nuclear waste remains hazardous for 100,000 years.

Nuclear waste disposal will similarly become an increasingly pertinent factor in the UK’s ongoing nuclear build-out, with the building at Sellafield in Cumbria processing most of the country’s nuclear waste in silos.

Amentum said it will provide technical support to the government unit in the delivery of integrated waste management.

The NDA leads the clean up and decommissioning of 17 nuclear power sites in the UK on behalf of the government, as a non-departmental public body created under the Energy Act 2004, and is funded by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero.

Its integrated waste management programme is designed to ensure the integration of nuclear waste generation and disposal.