Two men appeared in court on Thursday after being charged with dangerous driving following an incident outside the Sellafield nuclear site, Cumbria, where tensions were raised on a picket line.

Brothers Craig Fawcett, 50, and Albert Darren Fawcett, 52, both denied charges of dangerous driving.

The incident occurred at Calder Gate, where planned strike action was underway. Two men were taken to West Cumberland hospital, one with multiple bone fractures and a head injury but remains in a stable condition.

Police received reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a Polis Ranger vehicle shortly before 9 am on 17 September.

Brothers released on bail after denying charges

The pair were released on bail subject to conditions – including remaining at their respective addresses.

Two other males, aged 16 and 19, were also bailed on conditions on 17 September.

A Cumbria police spokesman said: “Officers are aware of some tensions in the community and would ask everybody to act responsibly.

“People may see an increased police presence as officers continue to offer visible reassurance to the community.”

Strike action will “continue as planned”

Unite, the union representing the strikers, has announced that the strike action will continue as planned.

The strike action involves a long-running dispute over special pay conditions that Unite believes Sellafield workers are entitled to.

Around 1,500 workers employed by contractors at the site are part of the dispute, with the four-day strike taking place this week.

Whitehaven and Workington MP Josh MacAlister said: “I don’t want to comment too much while a police investigation is underway, but I hope the victim is safe and well and I hope the perpetrator is caught quickly and brought to justice.”