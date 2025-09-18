The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Oxford spin-out First Light Fusion seeks backing for inertial fusion demonstrator

First Light Fusion believes it can drive down the costs of nuclear fusion but it needs £150m for a demonstration facility.

September 19th 2025, 12:01 am
4 min read
University of Oxford spin-out First Light Fusion is pioneering inertial fusion energy.© Supplied by First Light Fusion
University of Oxford spin-out First Light Fusion is pioneering inertial fusion energy.
Mathew Perry

Mathew Perry

Reporter

First Light Fusion (FLF) has outlined plans for an inertial fusion energy test facility, a £150 million project pitched as a faster, cheaper route to commercial fusion power.

The University of Oxford spin-out outlined the company’s concept for high-gain fusion, known as fusion via low-power assembly and rapid excitation, or FLARE.

Gain refers to a process where more energy is converted from the fusion reaction than energy delivered to the fuel, and has long been a barrier to commercial fusion.

FLF said its modelling shows the FLARE concept could produce an energy gain of up to 1,000, far higher than the current experimental levels achieved.

The US Department of Energy’s National Ignition Facility (NIF) set the current record for fusion energy gain of just over 4 in May this year.

Founded in 2011, FLF has attracted more than £78 million in backing from a consortium including IP Group, Oxford Science Enterprises, Salica and Host Plus.

And as the UK prepares to invest £2.5bn into a different kind of fusion reactor, FLF urged the government “not to put all its eggs in one basket”.

First Light Fusion

FLF chief executive Mark Thomas said the company’s fusion energy concept marks a “pivotal moment” for the future of energy.

“We’ve laid out the world’s first commercially viable, reactor-compatible pathway to high-gain inertial fusion – and it’s grounded in real science, proven technologies, and practical engineering,” Thomas said.

© Supplied by First Light Fusion
First Light Fusion chief executive Mark Thomas.

“Achieving a gain of 1,000 puts us well beyond the threshold where fusion becomes economically transformative.

“Through our approach, we’re opening the door to a new industrial sector — and we want to bring others with us.”

Professor Jeremy Chittenden, co-director of the Centre for Inertial Fusion Studies at Imperial College London, said the FLARE concept combines well-established and extensively studied concepts.

“What makes First Light’s approach different is the way in which these concepts have been combined,” Chittenden said.

“In addition, the adaptation of First Light’s proven amplifier technology to cylindrical implosions means that the required fusion conditions can be realised using low voltage pulsed power, significantly reducing the cost of both the driver and the fusion targets.”

‘Fast fusion’ technology

While traditional nuclear plants use fission processes to produce energy, nuclear fusion involves combining atomic elements together – rather than splitting them.

FLF said its approach differs from the conventional approach to inertial fusion energy (IFE), which is to compress and heat fuel at the same time to achieve ignition.

By contrast, FLF’s approach splits this process into two parts. First, it compresses the fuel in a controlled manner and then uses a separate process to ignite it.

© Supplied by First Light Fusion
Equipment at the First Light Fusion research facility in Oxfordshire.

This generates a “massive surplus of energy”, FLF said, in a process known as a ‘fast fusion’.

The company said this method has “long been researched”, but that it is “now made practical for the first time” using its technology.

FLF claims its approach would underpin the design for future commercial reactors, allowing partners to build the systems using FLF technology as the fuel.

Fusion energy commercial viability

FLF said its economic modelling suggests a gain of at least 200 is needed for fusion energy to become commercially competitive, while a gain of 1,000 would enable “very low-cost power”.

The start-up said its FLARE model offers a cheaper development pathway and drives down the costs of fusion.

FLF said an experimental gain facility using its technology would cost between $100m-$200m, or just 5% of the $5.3 billion (£3.9bn) NIF in California.

The company told Energy Voice that it expects to achieve gains above today’s records by the early 2030s, with the demonstrator facility not required for “several years”.

While the company is not seeking funding from the UK government at this stage, FLF said “any government support would be welcomed”.

With the UK government committing £2.5bn towards the STEP fusion project, which uses a process known as magnetic confinement fusion, FLF said the country should “not put all its eggs in one basket” when it comes to fusion energy.

A prototype tokamak powerplant used in nuclear fusion. © Supplied by STEP
A prototype tokamak powerplant used in nuclear fusion.

“IFE is a very different technology, one that has made rapid advances in the past three years with the National Ignition Facility achieving its epoch-defining ignition result, and from there ever-increasing yields,” an FLF spokesperson said.

“First Light is the UK’s only company focused on this technology, and FLARE is yet another step forward for IFE, showing how it can be practical and commercially viable solution, and showing how the fusion research and development pathway doesn’t need billions to make substantial and rapid progress.”

Fusion energy’s climate relevance

While fusion energy has long attracted scepticism over its viability,  the technology has also been criticised as not being relevant in the fight against climate change.

But in response, an FLF spokesperson said “decarbonisation doesn’t stop at 2030 or 2050” and that adapting to a warming planet “will require every solution humanity can bring”.

“Existing energy generation assets will be affected by the changing climate,” the FLF spokesperson said, pointing to French nuclear power stations going offline due to excess heat.

“So we will need to adapt and build to counter this. No one technology is sufficient.”

