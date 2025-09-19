Energy bills are set to rise by £100 in April, due to nuclear power that will not be ready for a decade, according to data firm Cornwall Insight.

North-east Scotland MSP Jackie Dunbar argued that “families across Scotland are struggling” due to Labour’s energy policy and its proposed “golden age of nuclear”.

This comes as the cost of nuclear projects have already been reported to have spiralled due to inflation.

Dunbar added: “Scots are paying the price for Starmer’s reckless obsession with nuclear energy, which poses untold risks and won’t generate any power for at least a decade, while our energy sector continues to be an afterthought.”

Costs are stacking for nuclear as energy secretary Ed Miliband welcomed a transatlantic deal which is set to unlock projects across England.

“Revised electricity and gas network costs, along with the new Nuclear Regulated Asset Base (RAB) charges to fund new nuclear power stations – are forecast to add more than £100 to the price cap in April 2026 compared with January,” said Cornwall Insight.

This is despite the fact that Sizewell C is not due to start generating electricity until the mid-2030s at the earliest.

Nuclear costs spiral

Miliband said in July that the nuclear power station, which reached final investment decision that month, will add £1 a month, or £12 a year, to individual household bills.

The future increase in energy bills could be a lot higher, as the initial agreed price estimate of £38bn will increase with inflation and any cost overruns.

Energy Voice reported on the day the final investment decision was announced that the upper threshold for costs was £47.7bn, as confirmed by government.

People close to the project said that Sizewell C costs will undoubtedly rise with inflation, which government has targeted at 2% in 2026 alone, together with project delays and overruns.

© Supplied by Sizewell C

Inflation, costs and delays are why the as-yet-unbuilt Hinkley Point C station has inflated costs.

Originally estimated to cost £25m to build by 2027 in 2015 prices, the latest estimates suggest that the development-stage project in Somerset is now estimated to be built for £34 billion, or closer to £46bn including inflation, by 2029.

Figures from Cornwall Insight forecast that energy bills will rise from £1,720 to £1,820 next spring when the energy regulator announces a new price cap.

“Inflation is out of control under Labour, as the cost of essentials and bills soar in an economy defined by stagnating living standards, added Dunbar.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick

“The SNP is clear: Scotland’s energy should be in Scotland’s hands. Only a fresh start with independence, putting Scots in charge of our energy resources, can escape the damage of Westminster.”

Previously, the Scottish Government had mooted a “presumption against” strategy for oil and gas in the UK, something that certain members of the part from the north-east have stood against.

SNP Westminster lead Stephen Flynn has championed oil and gas jobs in his constituency of Aberdeen South while backing Holyrood’s renewable energy drive.

Despite an apparent disconnect in energy policy, the SNP has stood strong in its opposition to nuclear for years.

A £38 billion price tag

Rising charges to operate and maintain the UK’s electricity transmission network are due to take effect, with the impact of revised charges due to rise by between £30 and £50 in the next two years, Cornwall Insight reports. The higher fees are expected to be paid through electricity bills.

Since Labour came to power last July, energy bills have risen by more than £150, according to the Scottish National Party, despite prime minister Keir Starmer’s pledge to lower bills by £300.

Increased transmission costs could disproportionately impact Scotland, as costs to import electricity from the south come into view, according to the SNP.

Cornwall attributes part of this cost to the development of nuclear plant Sizewell C in Suffolk, the cost of which has already risen to £38bn.