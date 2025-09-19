The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Nuclear to cost Scots as bills exceed estimates

SNP argues that Scots foot the bill for Labour’s energy ambitions, as Sizewell C costs balloon.

September 19th 2025, 12:29 pm
3 min read
Sizewell B nuclear power net zero
Sizewell B, the last nuclear power plant built in the UK.

Jessica Mills Davies and Ryan Duff

Energy bills are set to rise by £100 in April, due to nuclear power that will not be ready for a decade, according to data firm Cornwall Insight.

North-east Scotland MSP Jackie Dunbar argued that “families across Scotland are struggling” due to Labour’s energy policy and its proposed “golden age of nuclear”.

This comes as the cost of nuclear projects have already been reported to have spiralled due to inflation.

Dunbar added: “Scots are paying the price for Starmer’s reckless obsession with nuclear energy, which poses untold risks and won’t generate any power for at least a decade, while our energy sector continues to be an afterthought.”

Costs are stacking for nuclear as energy secretary Ed Miliband welcomed a transatlantic deal which is set to unlock projects across England.

“Revised electricity and gas network costs, along with the new Nuclear Regulated Asset Base (RAB) charges to fund new nuclear power stations – are forecast to add more than £100 to the price cap in April 2026 compared with January,” said Cornwall Insight.

This is despite the fact that Sizewell C is not due to start generating electricity until the mid-2030s at the earliest.

Nuclear costs spiral

Miliband said in July that the nuclear power station, which reached final investment decision that month, will add £1 a month, or £12 a year, to individual household bills.

The future increase in energy bills could be a lot higher, as the initial agreed price estimate of £38bn will increase with inflation and any cost overruns.

Energy Voice reported on the day the final investment decision was announced that the upper threshold for costs was £47.7bn, as confirmed by government.

People close to the project said that Sizewell C costs will undoubtedly rise with inflation, which government has targeted at 2% in 2026 alone, together with project delays and overruns.

An aerial view of the design for the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk. © Supplied by Sizewell C
An aerial view of the design for the Sizewell C nuclear reactor in Suffolk.

Inflation, costs and delays are why the as-yet-unbuilt Hinkley Point C station has inflated costs.

Originally estimated to cost £25m to build by 2027 in 2015 prices, the latest estimates suggest that the development-stage project in Somerset is now estimated to be built for £34 billion, or closer to £46bn including inflation, by 2029.

Figures from Cornwall Insight forecast that energy bills will rise from £1,720 to £1,820 next spring when the energy regulator announces a new price cap.

“Inflation is out of control under Labour, as the cost of essentials and bills soar in an economy defined by stagnating living standards, added Dunbar.

SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar delivers a speach at Aberdeen's P&J Live. © Supplied by Kenny Elrick
SNP MSP Jackie Dunbar.

“The SNP is clear: Scotland’s energy should be in Scotland’s hands. Only a fresh start with independence, putting Scots in charge of our energy resources, can escape the damage of Westminster.”

Previously, the Scottish Government had mooted a “presumption against” strategy for oil and gas in the UK, something that certain members of the part from the north-east have stood against.

SNP Westminster lead Stephen Flynn has championed oil and gas jobs in his constituency of Aberdeen South while backing Holyrood’s renewable energy drive.

Despite an apparent disconnect in energy policy, the SNP has stood strong in its opposition to nuclear for years.

A £38 billion price tag

Rising charges to operate and maintain the UK’s electricity transmission network are due to take effect, with the impact of revised charges due to rise by between £30 and £50 in the next two years, Cornwall Insight reports. The higher fees are expected to be paid through electricity bills.

Since Labour came to power last July, energy bills have risen by more than £150, according to the Scottish National Party, despite prime minister Keir Starmer’s pledge to lower bills by £300.

Increased transmission costs could disproportionately impact Scotland, as costs to import electricity from the south come into view, according to the SNP.

Cornwall attributes part of this cost to the development of nuclear plant Sizewell C in Suffolk, the cost of which has already risen to £38bn.

Tags