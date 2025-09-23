The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Nuclear

UK nuclear fusion group Tokamak Energy buys Ridgway Machines

The acquisition is part of a strategy to push the company’s tech towards deployment.

September 23rd 2025, 9:23 am
3 min read
Members of UK nuclear fusion company Tokamak Energy and Ridgway Machines.© Supplied by Tokamak Energy
Members of Tokamak Energy and Ridgway Machines.

Michael Behr

UK nuclear fusion technology company Tokamak Energy has acquired Leicestershire-based Ridgway Machines.

The acquisition gives Tokamak Energy’s subsidiary TE Magnetics access to Ridgway’s expertise in the creation of winding and insulating superconducting magnets and cables.

Under the deal, Ridgway will operate as a subsidiary of Tokamak Energy, with the existing brand, workforce and facility remaining unchanged.

A value for the deal was not disclosed.

Launched in September 2024, TE Magnetics focuses on the industrial deployment of transformative high temperature superconductors (HTS).

Tokamak Energy CEO Warrick Matthews said: “Since launching the TE Magnetics brand, we have been successful in securing contracts for a range of HTS products and it is now time to scale up. The acquisition of Ridgway Machines, a thriving business with a highly skilled workforce, will accelerate TE Magnetics’ manufacturing method development to deliver high quality products at scale.

“Ridgway’s specialist engineering capabilities combined with TE Magnetics’ world-leading HTS design and prototyping knowledge will deliver breakthroughs in performance, efficiency, and accessibility across a wide range of industries, helping to address global challenges and accelerate the electric revolution.”

High-powered magnets are an essential part of the current techniques for inducing a nuclear fusion reaction.

Within the doughnut-shaped tokamak reactors, gaseous fuels like deuterium and tritium are converted to charged plasma and superheated. Magnets are needed to keep the hot plasma, which needs to reach temperatures of around 100 million degrees Celsius, away from the walls of the reactor.

In addition, HTS materials conduct electricity with virtually no power loss. This increases both the strength and stability of the magnetic fields.

Ridgway Machines managing director Andy Glanville said: “Throughout our hundred-years history, Ridgway has always been forward looking. This track record means we are well suited to expansion and this new period of growth. In Tokamak Energy, we’re proud to be joining one of the UK’s most exciting technology businesses and to play our part in their ambitious and transformative plans.

“Both businesses exist to provide innovative solutions to some of the most pressing and important technological challenges the world is facing, and we can’t wait to get started on new projects together.”

Nuclear fusion

Tokamak Energy previously said that it plans to expand its global partnerships as it commercialises nuclear fusion-based power generation.

The company has previously raised a total of $330 million of capital, with the lion’s share going into developing its technology and ST40 device.

And in November 2024, it secured $125m from strategic and existing investors to commercialise its fusion technology.

The acquisition comes as the UK government is looking to drive the UK’s nuclear fusion industry as it aims to deliver a prototype fusion power plant by 2040.

Among its moves is placing fusion energy projects under the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Project regime, following the same planning regulations as nuclear fission, solar and onshore wind.

The government argued that this will allow fusion projects to be approved and built quicker.

In addition, Labour has set aside £2.5 billion in public cash for fusion research and development.

