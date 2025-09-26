Sellafield workers accept pay deal, avert industrial action

PX Group workers at the Sellafield nuclear power plant have accepted a new pay deal, averting industrial action.

Union Unite said that almost 40 of its members workers based at the Cumbria site have accepted 4% pay rise across all salaries and roles.

This also comes with an additional one-off 1% payment for this year, bringing it to 5% and backdated to 1 May this year.

PX Group has also committed to undertake benchmarking to ensure pay is competitive within the energy sector.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “This is an important win for our members at PX Group, who stood together to ensure they were given an appropriate pay deal. Unite have once again delivered for our members on pay.”

The staff had made plans to walk out last month with over 90% support for strike and non-strike action.

This would have included work-to-rule, where employees do no more than the minimum required by the rules of their contract or job.

But the action was stopped after negotiations between Unite and the employer led to a new pay offer which was balloted on.

The workers previously turned down two pay offers representing a rise of between 3.5% and 5%.

The workers involved in the dispute provide critical process steam and electricity to Sellafield and any industrial action would have caused major disruption to the nuclear site.

An incident at the Sellafield nuclear plant earlier this month saw two men appear in court on dangerous driving charges over police reports of a collision involving two pedestrians and a Polis Ranger vehicle.

Unite regional officer Ryan Armstrong said: “We were always willing to negotiate with PX Group to avoid disruptive industrial action and we are very pleased this has ended in a much-improved pay offer from the company.

“Unite looks forward to working with them on benchmarking, in order to ensure any future pay offers reflect the intrinsic and specialist work our members at PX Limited do at Sellafield.”