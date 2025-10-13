Sellafield commits £2.9bn to infrastructure delivery partnership

Three companies have won contracts with a total value of up to £2.9 billion to supply non-nuclear infrastructure works on the Sellafield site, Cumbria.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Costain Limited, and HOCHTIEF (UK) Construction Ltd will be part of a long-term infrastructure delivery partnership (IDP) arrangement.

The partnership will deliver projects and tasks to support essential services at Sellafield, including electricity distribution, water, road and rail networks, bridges, foundations and security installations.

The contracts will be for an initial nine years with an option for a further six years, through to 2040, and are split into three lots.

The first to Morgan Sindall as an electrical distribution partner, Costain secured £1 billion as the utilities partner and HOCHTIEF as a civils partner with a £595m deal.

Joint sustainability plan to be created

Under the contracts, the companies will complete detailed design plus all procurement, installation, construction, commissioning, and handover activities that form part of project delivery.

The companies will also develop a joint sustainability plan to ensure a joined-up approach which is aligned to local priorities and delivers maximum impact and return on investment.

IDP is a key element of Sellafield Ltd’s overarching acquisition strategy and replaces the existing infrastructure strategic alliance.

Sellafield’s chief supply chain officer said: “Our job at Sellafield is to create a clean and safe environment for future generations. That means safely, securely, and cost-effectively dealing with the legacy of historic operations on our site.

“IDP is a long-term strategic partnership designed to provide that support while unlocking investment and opportunities for our local community and delivering sustainable value for money to the taxpayer.”

Sellafield looking to improve clean-up operations

Sellafield hopes the upgrades will help turn the tide on historic woes surrounding the Cumbria site.

Labelled “Britain’s most hazardous building,” MPs have repeatedly warned the site could leak radioactive water until the 2050s as clean-up operations struggle to progress.

In a report published in June this year, the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) criticised the speed of decommissioning work at the former nuclear power plant, citing examples of “failure, cost overruns and continuing safety concerns”.

Although the committee noted there were “signs of improvement”, PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Sellafield continued to present “intolerable risks”.