Energy Transition / Nuclear

Cumbrian manufacturers awarded £10m contract by Sellafield

The deal will see waste containers produced under a new four-year agreement.

October 22nd 2025, 12:54 pm
2 min read
Overhead shot of Moorside, home of Pioneer Park. Sellafield, Cumbria.
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

The Cumbria Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) has been awarded up to £10 million in a four-year contract to manufacture waste containers for the Sellafield site.

It includes two contracts to supply 3m³ legacy boxes for waste retrievals on the Sellafield site in Cumbria.

The work will deliver the first 60 legacy box assemblies to support the box encapsulation plant’s active commissioning phase.

Boxes will be fabricated from stainless steel and designed to remotely handle intermediate-level waste from legacy ponds to the box encapsulation plant.

The initial phase will see the completion of box design for manufacture before moving into box production, with the first six-off assemblies planned to be delivered by Autumn 2026.

Box encapsulation plant operational by 2027

The box encapsulation plant is a new facility at Sellafield designed to retrieve, process, and store legacy radioactive waste, particularly from high-hazard legacy silos and ponds and is expected to be fully operational by 2027.

Parts of the system, like the box encapsulation plant product store and direct import facility (BEPPS-DIF), have started active commissioning and are beginning to handle waste in a limited capacity.

Gareth Frazer, Sellafield Ltd’s head of manufacturing and engineering solutions said: “This contract is great news for Sellafield, as this work is a key enabler for accelerating retrievals, and for two companies in Cumbria, who will be creating opportunities that will upskill and develop people.

“It will also build on supply chain capability and capacity in manufactured products for nuclear decommissioning in our region,” he added.

As the project progresses, the first 3m³ boxes will be used to complete commissioning work, including testing performance of the plant and support pre-loading the facility with empty containers before the plant goes active in 2027.

Sellafield also awards £2.9 billion contract

This follows another contract announcement at Sellafield, as three companies won contracts with a total value of up to £2.9 billion to supply non-nuclear infrastructure works on the site earlier this month.

Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, Costain Limited, and HOCHTIEF (UK) Construction Ltd will be part of a long-term infrastructure delivery partnership (IDP) arrangement.

The partnership will deliver projects and tasks to support essential services at Sellafield, including electricity distribution, water, road and rail networks, bridges, foundations and security installations.

The contracts will be for an initial nine years with an option for a further six years, through to 2040, and are split into three lots.

Back in June, the Commons Public Accounts Committee (PAC) berated the speed of decommissioning work at the former nuclear power plant, citing examples of “failure, cost overruns and continuing safety concerns”.

Although the committee noted there were “signs of improvement”, PAC chairman Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said Sellafield continued to present “intolerable risks”.

