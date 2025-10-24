A group of Westminster MPs has urged the UK government to set out its long awaited plans for new nuclear power stations at Oldbury and Wylfa.

Members of the Energy Security and Net Zero Committee (ESNZC) warned that continued uncertainty could delay progress on building Britain’s next generation of nuclear sites.

The committee also called for reforms to regulatory approvals, as well as questioning the government’s preference for a market-led approach to developing nuclear energy.

It comes amid an ongoing consultation on UK nuclear energy policy launched in February, related to the proposed National Policy Statement (NPS) EN-7.

The Labour government has significantly increased its investment in nuclear energy as part of efforts to revive the energy source after decades of stagnation.

Earlier this year, the government committed £14.2 billion towards completing the Sizewell C reactor, alongside a £2.5bn investment in small modular reactors (SMRs).

A further £2.5bn will be spent over five years to develop a fusion energy prototype in northern England.

Wylfa, Oldbury and GB Energy

In its report, the cross-party committee warned that Great British Energy – Nuclear (GBE-N) must “confirm its intentions for the sites it owns at Oldbury and Wylfa without further delay”.

The two locations are among the most strategically important in the UK’s nuclear estate, earmarked for large-scale reactors as well as possible SMR development.

MPs said clarity on their future is essential if the government is to deliver on its 2050 ambition to quadruple nuclear capacity to 24GW.

EZNSC chair and Labour Sefton Central MP Bill Esterson said the sites have the potential to “truly accelerate new nuclear in the UK”.

“The draft EN-7 makes a strong case for new nuclear, but GB Energy-Nuclear need to make clear their plans for flagship sites at Oldbury and Wylfa,” he said.

Esterson added that while the committee welcomed the presumption of consent for low-carbon infrastructure set out in EN-7, the new framework “risks ending up as an albatross around the neck of applicants” due to overlapping regulatory and planning requirements.

“The main issue and blocker is that regulation is still fundamentally fragmented and duplicated across the planning landscape,” he said.

“Unfortunately, even with the best will in the world, EN-7 will do nothing to tackle this unless the independent regulatory taskforce can live up to its promise to bring forward proposals for radical change.”

‘Fundamental tension’ in UK approach to nuclear

The report also highlighted what it described as a “fundamental tension” between the government’s stated preference for a market-led approach to energy and the reality that gigawatt-scale nuclear projects depend on state intervention

It warned that commercial developers could be driven to “gold-plate” their planning applications with excessive technical detail to avoid challenges in court, adding to cost and delay.

To address this, MPs called for clearer guidance on what evidence is needed for planning approvals, and for the government to move towards a “one-stop shop” regulatory model combining planning, safety and environmental assessments.

© Supplied by Altrad

The committee said the success of EN-7 would depend heavily on how effectively GBE-N “acts as both champion and investor” in nuclear development, while pressing ministers to publish a detailed plan for deployment timelines and technology mix.

Nuclear community benefits

MPs said EN-7 should be amended to “set expectations for how nuclear developers can deliver lasting economic value to host communities,” including measures such as joint consenting for local infrastructure and full business rate retention for councils.

While large reactors could generate significant employment and investment, smaller modular units may create fewer local jobs, the report added, underlining the importance of tailored local benefit mechanisms.

The committee’s findings follow an interim review by the Nuclear Regulatory Taskforce in August, which described the UK’s system as “increasingly complex and bureaucratic, leading to huge delays and ballooning costs, often for marginal benefit”.

Its final report is expected later this year.

MPs said the government must act swiftly on the taskforce’s recommendations and create a unified “one-stop shop” for planning, safety and environmental approvals if the UK is to deliver new nuclear projects at the pace required.

They added that clearer guidance and stronger commitments to local economic value will be essential to maintain public and investor confidence in the sector.