US-based nuclear firm, TerraPower, has submitted a reactor design to UK officials as it plans to bring its technology across the pond.

The firm submitted its Natrium reactor and energy storage system to the UK’s Generic Design Assessment (GDA) process.

Earlier this year, TerraPower and KBR announced plans to conduct studies and evaluate sites in the UK for the deployment of the Natrium advanced reactor technology.

Each of these reactors was said to support around 1,600 construction jobs and 250 permanent jobs.

“This submission marks a substantial step towards bringing the revolutionary Natrium reactor and energy storage system to the United Kingdom,” said Chris Levesque, TerraPower President and chief executive.

The firm said that the GDA submission marks its ” first regulatory step to deploying the Natrium technology in an international market”.

TerraPower started discussing the prospect of UK activity following a deal between Westminster and the Whitehouse in September.

The agreement, signed during a US state visit, enabled deals between US and UK companies as a means to “turbocharge the build-out of new nuclear power stations,” Westminster said at the time.

The first Natrium plant is being constructed in the US, with the technology currently making its way through regulatory approvals.

TerraPower said that the GDA process will help establish deployment timelines for Natrium sites in the UK.

Levesque added: “TerraPower is committed to delivering Natrium units across the globe, and our industry-leading regulatory team is setting the standard on how to license and deploy advanced nuclear technologies.

“We look forward to working with the UK government as we work through the review process.”

The Natrium technology, developed in collaboration with GE Vernova Hitachi Nuclear Energy, consists of a 345 MWe sodium-cooled fast reactor with a molten salt-based energy storage system.

The firm behind the technology claims that the energy starage system can boost the reactor’s output by 500 MWe when needed.