The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Nuclear

Sellafield awards £4.6bn through decommissioning and nuclear waste partnership

Four lots were up for grabs across remediation, retrieval, and integrated waste at the site in Cumbria.

October 31st 2025, 4:02 pm
2 min read
An overhead shot of the Sellafield nulcear site.© ? Aerial Photography Solutions?
The massive Sellafield site covers an area of approximately 2 square miles on the West Cumbrian coast
Floyd March

Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Sellafield Ltd has awarded a framework with a maximum value of £4.6 billion to support high-hazard risk reduction programmes on the Sellafield site, through the Decommissioning and Nuclear Waste Partnership (DNWP).

The framework agreement will be in place for up to 15 years and will support activities related to retrieving waste materials from the Sellafield site’s oldest facilities, as well as treating and storing those materials and decommissioning redundant assets.

The funding was split into four lots, namely remediation, two retrieval lots and an integrated nuclear waste partner for the site in Cumbria.

A2R (AtkinsRéalis and Altrad) and Amentum were selected in the remediation lot, with The Decommissioning Alliance (Amentum, AtkinsRéalis and Westinghouse) and Nuclear Decommissioning Solutions (Altrad, Cavendish Nuclear, Shepley Engineers) awarded lot two and three, respectively.

A2R also scooped the integrated nuclear waste partner lot.

DNWP to build on DSA and DDP

The partnership will build upon the past capabilities delivered through the existing Design Services Alliance (DSA) and Decommissioning Delivery Partnership (DDP) ahead of their expiry.

Sellafield chief supply chain officer James Riddick said: “Cleaning up the legacy of historic operations on our site is at the heart of our mission.

“It is important that we achieve this safely, efficiently, and sustainably – our supply chain, and this partnership plays a key role in that.”

The companies will also develop a joint sustainability plan to ensure a collaborative approach that is aligned with local priorities and delivers maximum impact and return on investment.

AtkinsRéalis managing director Chris Conboy said: “Through the DNWP Framework, we will continue to deploy our knowledge, commitment and shared expertise to deliver complex remediation and waste treatment services safely, sustainably, and efficiently, helping Sellafield to deliver on its mission and in the lasting impact it has on the local community.”

Earlier this month, the Cumbria Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) was awarded up to £10 million in a four-year contract to manufacture waste containers for the Sellafield site.

It includes two contracts to supply 3m³ legacy boxes for waste retrievals on the site.

The work will deliver the first 60 legacy box assemblies to support the box encapsulation plant’s active commissioning phase.

Earlier this year, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the House of Commons that Sellafeild’s magnox swarf storage silo (MSSS) is “the most hazardous building in the UK”.

The MSSS has been leaking radioactive water into the ground since 2018, releasing enough water to fill an Olympic swimming pool every three years.

It is expected that the site will continue to leak until it is fully decommissioned in the 2050s, around a decade later than previously planned.

Tags