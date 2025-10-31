Sellafield Ltd has awarded a framework with a maximum value of £4.6 billion to support high-hazard risk reduction programmes on the Sellafield site, through the Decommissioning and Nuclear Waste Partnership (DNWP).

The framework agreement will be in place for up to 15 years and will support activities related to retrieving waste materials from the Sellafield site’s oldest facilities, as well as treating and storing those materials and decommissioning redundant assets.

The funding was split into four lots, namely remediation, two retrieval lots and an integrated nuclear waste partner for the site in Cumbria.

A2R (AtkinsRéalis and Altrad) and Amentum were selected in the remediation lot, with The Decommissioning Alliance (Amentum, AtkinsRéalis and Westinghouse) and Nuclear Decommissioning Solutions (Altrad, Cavendish Nuclear, Shepley Engineers) awarded lot two and three, respectively.

A2R also scooped the integrated nuclear waste partner lot.

DNWP to build on DSA and DDP

The partnership will build upon the past capabilities delivered through the existing Design Services Alliance (DSA) and Decommissioning Delivery Partnership (DDP) ahead of their expiry.

Sellafield chief supply chain officer James Riddick said: “Cleaning up the legacy of historic operations on our site is at the heart of our mission.

“It is important that we achieve this safely, efficiently, and sustainably – our supply chain, and this partnership plays a key role in that.”

The companies will also develop a joint sustainability plan to ensure a collaborative approach that is aligned with local priorities and delivers maximum impact and return on investment.

AtkinsRéalis managing director Chris Conboy said: “Through the DNWP Framework, we will continue to deploy our knowledge, commitment and shared expertise to deliver complex remediation and waste treatment services safely, sustainably, and efficiently, helping Sellafield to deliver on its mission and in the lasting impact it has on the local community.”

Earlier this month, the Cumbria Manufacturing Alliance (CMA) was awarded up to £10 million in a four-year contract to manufacture waste containers for the Sellafield site.

It includes two contracts to supply 3m³ legacy boxes for waste retrievals on the site.

The work will deliver the first 60 legacy box assemblies to support the box encapsulation plant’s active commissioning phase.

Earlier this year, the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) told the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) in the House of Commons that Sellafeild’s magnox swarf storage silo (MSSS) is “the most hazardous building in the UK”.

The MSSS has been leaking radioactive water into the ground since 2018, releasing enough water to fill an Olympic swimming pool every three years.

It is expected that the site will continue to leak until it is fully decommissioned in the 2050s, around a decade later than previously planned.