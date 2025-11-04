Sizewell C reaches financial close

Nuclear power station Sizewell C has taken one step closer to delivery as it reaches financial close.

Located in Suffolk, the plant has become the first nuclear project to be financed with private investment under the Regulated Asset Base (RAB).

It follows the successful conclusion of the equity raise and Sizewell C’s final investment decision (FID) in July 2025, with £5 billion of debt raised through the Bpifrance Assurance Export (BpifranceAE) export credit facility, supported by the likes of HSBC and Santander.

It also secured a £500 million working capital facility sitting alongside the national wealth fund’s term loan.

Sizewell C is the first nuclear power project to be financed using the UK’s Regulated Asset Base (RAB) model.

The £5 billion BpifranceAE debt facility has further refinancing support from Sfil and is a green loan in accordance with Sizewell C’s green financing framework.

This financial close sees funding for the project beginning to flow, unlocking full-scale construction of the Suffolk-based plant, which, once operational, could create savings of £2 billion a year across the future low-carbon electricity system.

The company will serve as the first British-majority-owned nuclear power station in decades.

It is backed by major investors including UK Government, La Caisse, Centrica, EDF and funds advised or managed by Amber Infrastructure Group, including International Public Partnerships and the Nuclear Liabilities Fund.

Power for 6 million homes

The project aims to deliver home-grown clean energy that will supply up to 6 million homes for at least 60 years, over 10,000 jobs and the creation of 1,500 apprenticeships.

Sizewell C’s joint-managing directors, Julia Pyke and Nigel Cann, said: “Sizewell C is a transformative project for Britain’s energy future, delivering reliable low-carbon power, tens of thousands of jobs, and a major boost to the UK economy.

“In Sizewell C, the UK has pioneered a model for financing new build nuclear which works for both consumers and private investors and has attracted considerable interest from other countries with nuclear power development plans,” they added.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband described it as a “major milestone” in delivering nuclear and “by backing nuclear, we are creating thousands of high-quality jobs across the country, supporting British supply chains and keeping the lights on with homegrown energy for generations to come.”

Despite the financial close, project costs for the Sizewell C nuclear power station could rise to an upper threshold of £47.7 billion as a result of a new government loan extension.

The National Wealth Fund has increased the size of its loan facilities to provide a debt buffer in case project costs rise, the government confirmed in July.

The government’s new sovereign fund said in a statement the Treasury has recapitalised the fund from a prior capitalisation of £27.8bn, so it can provide a loan facility for the nuclear power station of £36.6bn.