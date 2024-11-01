Fears precious Highlands Flow Country ‘could be set ablaze’ by battery storage site

Highland Council has approved a new battery storage system next to a section of an area of peat bog protected by the United Nations and local campaigners have raised concerns.

The 49.9MW Loch Toftingall battery energy storage site (BESS) is being led Canada’s Boralex (TMX:BLX). The Quebec-based energy firm, which is also the largest independent onshore wind developer in France, operates the nearby 50MW Limekiln wind farm.

This summer, the Flow Country of Caithness and Sutherland landed the rare honour of being crowned a “world heritage site”.

That means the 469,500-acre bog system has been deemed a place of “outstanding cultural, historical, or scientific significance”.

Just months later, Highland Council has sealed proposals that already have some campaigners worried about its future.

The local authority has approved a new battery storage system next to a section of the Flow Country site.

The new development will see concrete poured over peatland a stone’s throw from the boundary of the newly-protected area.

It comes as the council recently announced further spending on restoration projects for it.

The site is near Mybster and its substation, and north of SSE’s 30MW Halsary windfarm, a 20-minute drive west of Wick.

Directly south of the site is bog that is under restoration, and further south is the boundary of the site recently handed the Unesco recognition.

The area has been earmarked as a potential point of expansion for Unesco, who are looking to grow the site as more bog is restored.

Critics of the energy proposal have pointed out the fire risk and environmental concerns posed by the battery technology.

The proposal was initially delayed in April because of the potential risk to the local area.

Objector Kathrin Haltiner, who lives in Caithness runs the Highland Renewables Database, a map tracking the “cumulative impact” of a number of large scale energy projects currently in planning across the Highlands.

She said: “If the peat was left alone or restored it would really do something for the environment.

“Whereas adding all that concrete, it’s questionable whether that can even be called sustainable in the end.”

She is also worried about the fire risk posed by the battery systems.

“Everything around it is dried out peat so the chances of it spreading is really considerable.

“All the peat is connected… so the fire would be in the World Heritage Site in no time.”

Councillor Matthew Reiss raised his concerns in the meeting but lost the vote to defer the project.

He said he felt “a stab of disappointment” as other councillors did not share his environmental concerns the site raises.

“It’s progress that has come a price. We should be very careful.”

Councillors are facing an increase in the number of renewable-based planning applications and have warned there is a lack of guidance to support their decision making.

Funding was recently announced supporting peatland restoration projects across the Highlands.

The money going towards the restoration projects has not been revealed but council documents say typical loans can be up to £200,000.

Papers sent to the council by developers outlined the measures they would take to reduce any chance of fires.

They say: “Currently foreseeable hazards associated with the equipment have been identified. These hazards are actively managed.”

Boralex, Highland Council and Highland Opportunity (Investments) have been contacted for comment.