Energy Transition / Renewables

Pritchard-Gordon launches unexploded ordnance firm for renewables

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
14/02/2025, 1:26 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by PG RenewablesPG Renewables relocation. North Sea.
PG Renewables relocation. North Sea.

Pritchard-Gordon group has launched a business to provide unexploded ordnance (UXO) services to the renewables industry.

The Sussex-based PG Renewables will provide identification, relocation and disposal services for operators and supply chain businesses within the UK and European energy markets.

The firm has opened its doors with a headcount of around ten people, “all of whom are working on it in various capacities,” it said. The team has experience working on 21 UXO projects since 2008.

PG Renewables does not operate its own vessels when dealing with UXO, however its sister company Pritchard-Gordon Tankers has that covered.

A spokesperson said: “PGR’s sister company is a ship owner and operator with extensive experience in vessel chartering.

“Like others in this field, we plan to identify suitable vessels of opportunity depending on project location and the nature of the works being carried out.”

The business already has a track record in renewables, as company director Henry Keane explained.

© Supplied by PG Renewables
PG Renewables UXO grab.

“With this addition to our portfolio in the offshore wind and marine renewables market, we are continuing our commitment to supporting the energy transition whilst safeguarding the marine environment,” he said.

“Together, the PG Renewables team has a demonstrative track record of success in the UXO space, having successfully completed more than ten wind farm and five subsea infrastructure projects to date without incident.

“We are proud to be taking this next step and supporting this sector as a wholly owned, British company with significant experience operating in the marine environment.’”

The business has secured the experience of UXO and EOD solutions provider EORCA UK on an exclusive basis.

This deal will expand the firm’s offering, giving clients access to a range of explosive ordinance disposal (EOD) equipment as well as EOD supervisors, technicians and divers.

Adrian Dann, owner of EORCA UK and technical authority for EOD at PG Renewables, said: “Having personally completed the mitigation of almost 2,000 pieces of UXO using innovative high order, low order and unique remote ordnance lifting techniques in the UK, Europe and US, the formation of PG Renewables will allow us to support clients in both development projects and unplanned interventions using proven capability.”

