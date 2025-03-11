Humber Renewables Awards judges assemble ahead of deadline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Renewables

Humber Renewables Awards judges assemble ahead of deadline

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
11/03/2025, 1:44 pm Updated: 11/03/2025, 2:32 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by Humber Marine & ReneFormer Humber Renewables Champion Kurt Christensen.
Former Humber Renewables Champion Kurt Christensen.

Former Humber Renewables champion Kurt Christensen will chair the judging panel for the 2025 Humber Renewables Awards in May.

Christensen will be joined by head of renewables at financial consultancy RSM UK Sheena McGuinness and fellow Humber Marine and Renewables director Dave Laister.

The panel has been assembled as the deadline for entries nears on 14 March.

Christensen was a founding director of Grimsby Renewables Partnership, which went on to merge with Team Humber Marine Alliance to become Humber Marine & Renewables – organiser of the awards.

“This fantastic industry is rapidly closing in on 20 years of continuous activity, and celebrating those succeeding in the sector is something we take great pleasure and pride in,” said Christensen.

“Innovation, courage and determination has been witnessed countless times on the incredible and exciting journey businesses and organisations have been on.

“We’ve seen a new way of thinking adopted and it has opened our eyes to the wider renewables sector too. Leading the world in offshore wind has given the Humber the platform to outline all the effort that is ongoing to decarbonisation.”

The Humber Renewables Awards form part of the Offshore Wind Connections (OWC) conference and exhibition, set to take place on 1 May.

The awards will cover nine categories, with previous winners coming from major project developers, key supply chain and training partners.

OWC and the awards aim to highlight the role the Humber area is playing as a growing hub for the UK’s renewable energy sector and its role in helping the country meet its green energy ambitions.

With access to multiple geological sites in the North Sea and the massive Drax power station on its doorstep, it forms an attractive location for several new developments, including hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

These include the Viking CCS project, which is expected to capture and store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, and the Humber Hydrogen Hub projects, being developed by Equinor, Centrica and SSE Thermal.

Orsted, Rix Renewables and RWE return as OWC partners from previous years, with Business Live as media partner.

