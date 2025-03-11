Humber Renewables Awards judges assemble ahead of deadline

Former Humber Renewables champion Kurt Christensen will chair the judging panel for the 2025 Humber Renewables Awards in May.

Christensen will be joined by head of renewables at financial consultancy RSM UK Sheena McGuinness and fellow Humber Marine and Renewables director Dave Laister.

The panel has been assembled as the deadline for entries nears on 14 March.

Christensen was a founding director of Grimsby Renewables Partnership, which went on to merge with Team Humber Marine Alliance to become Humber Marine & Renewables – organiser of the awards.

“This fantastic industry is rapidly closing in on 20 years of continuous activity, and celebrating those succeeding in the sector is something we take great pleasure and pride in,” said Christensen.

“Innovation, courage and determination has been witnessed countless times on the incredible and exciting journey businesses and organisations have been on.

“We’ve seen a new way of thinking adopted and it has opened our eyes to the wider renewables sector too. Leading the world in offshore wind has given the Humber the platform to outline all the effort that is ongoing to decarbonisation.”

The Humber Renewables Awards form part of the Offshore Wind Connections (OWC) conference and exhibition, set to take place on 1 May.

The awards will cover nine categories, with previous winners coming from major project developers, key supply chain and training partners.

OWC and the awards aim to highlight the role the Humber area is playing as a growing hub for the UK’s renewable energy sector and its role in helping the country meet its green energy ambitions.

With access to multiple geological sites in the North Sea and the massive Drax power station on its doorstep, it forms an attractive location for several new developments, including hydrogen and carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects.

These include the Viking CCS project, which is expected to capture and store up to 10 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030, and the Humber Hydrogen Hub projects, being developed by Equinor, Centrica and SSE Thermal.

Orsted, Rix Renewables and RWE return as OWC partners from previous years, with Business Live as media partner.