Global OTEC to develop ocean thermal energy conversion pilot plant

British firm Global OTEC will deploy its first energy-generating onshore ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) plant as part of a demonstration project.

The London-based company has developed the OTEC Power Module, a compact and modular power plant that converts thermal energy from the ocean into electricity.

Global OTEC said the pilot is the “next step in revolutionising tropical energy access” and will demonstrate “real-world scalability and readiness for mass production”.

OTEC technology is primarily viable in tropical and subtropical regions and could potentially generate up to 10,000 TWh of electricity, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

Global OTEC founder and chief executive Dan Grech said the company had “moved beyond proving the concept” of its technology.

“We’re setting out the blueprints for the commercialisation of a new category of renewable energy,” Grech said.

“This demonstration plant is designed to be repeatable, compact and efficient, enabling a new generation of offshore infrastructure powered reliably by the ocean.”

Ocean thermal energy

Global OTEC said its demonstration project will be deployed onshore, with the location expected to be finalised later this year.

The plant will draw from existing deep seawater intake sites to tap into the temperature difference between warm surface water and cold deep ocean water.

The natural temperature gradient will drive an Organic Rankine Cycle (ORC) system capable of generating up to 500 kW of consistent baseload power.

Global OTEC said the project aims to validate technical performance, cost efficiency and replicability ahead of future offshore trials.

“Moving beyond whitepapers and lab tests, building physical OTEC systems is essential,” Grech said.

“Our vision is a future where OTEC is seen as a cornerstone of the global energy transition.”

Since its inception in 2017, Global OTEC has focused on developing its technology as an alternative to fossil fuel generation for small island states in regions such as the Caribbean, the Maldives and Sao Tome and Principe.

The company has also partnered with Norwich-based 2H Offshore Engineering to develop a concept using its OTEC Power Module to power subsea-tiebacks for offshore oil and gas developments.

The technology can also be used to generate energy for ports and data centres, Global OTEC said, estimating it can reduce capital expenditure by 50%.

Alongside its Power Module, the company is also developing a 1.5 MW OTEC platform as well as a floating storm-resistant prototype as part of the UK and EU-funded PLOTEC project.