Reform UK’s attack on renewable energy is unpatriotic and uneconomic

Political parties in this country tend to agree on very little. However, in my experience, there are three beliefs on which they will all reliably align – economic growth is good, investment in the UK is important, and Britain should be a leader on the world stage.

With their full-throated opposition to net zero and the UK’s booming renewable energy industry, Reform is putting this theory to the test.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice’s recent letter to renewable energy firms and prospective investors is a case in point. In it, he states his intention to cancel contracts awarded through the upcoming AR7 auction should Reform form the next government, arguing that the push for renewable energy is unnecessary, no longer has a broad consensus, and is harming our economy.

Putting aside for a moment recent polling that shows 80% of British people being in favour of renewable energy development, it’s hard to see how threatening to renege on legally binding agreements with investors will do anything positive for the UK economy.

© Supplied by Association of Renew

The net-zero economy grew by more than 10% last year compared to 1.1% for the economy overall, contributing over £83bn to the UK and employing almost one million people.

Of the more than 22,000 net-zero businesses, including a good proportion of Renewable Energy Association members, more than 94% are SMEs. The jobs they offer pay an average of 15% more than in other sectors, are more productive, and are often clustered in coastal areas that would otherwise be at risk of being left behind.

Energy security

Crucially, further developing our renewable energy capability is the only way we will be able to get off the rollercoaster that is our dependence on foreign gas.

Every renewable project that comes online is another source of safe, secure, home-grown energy, fully insulated from the global price shocks that have seen our energy bills skyrocket.

Reform is certainly correct that Britain has forged ahead in the development of our net-zero sector despite our relatively small emissions contribution, but fails to see this for what it is – a huge strategic advantage.

As countries around the world continue to decarbonise their energy systems, our knowledge, talent and access to vital supply chains will keep us ahead of the competition.

There’s no doubt that our net-zero advancements have already inspired greater international competitiveness, a rising tide lifting all countries away from a dependence on fossil fuels.

© DARRELL BENNS / DC THOMSON

It strikes me that Reform’s position on net zero flies in the face of their claim to be the custodians of British values. What is British about failing to honour our contracts? What is British about choosing mediocrity over leadership? What is British about turning our back on progress?

Net zero sector

The Renewable Energy Association isn’t party political, and these are not party political arguments. Our role is simply to provide the important context that is being omitted from the debate.

Our net-zero sector is an engine of growth and the supporter of hundreds of thousands of livelihoods across the length and breadth of the country. It will make our bills cheaper and our energy more secure.

Today, renewable energy powers more than 50% of the UK’s electricity grid and, despite fearmongering from some quarters, all the lights remain firmly on.

Pushing back against the renewable energy industry won’t kill it – the economic case for clean energy is compelling – but it risks slowing the progress that so many businesses have worked so hard to achieve.

It will take us from the forefront of the sector to the middle of the pack, forcing us to rely on foreign energy and see employers and skilled workers leave the UK.

Net zero is a British success story, and if Reform is truly committed to doing the best by this country, they should want to see it continue to thrive.