Energy Transition / Renewables

Exclusive: Richard Tice responds to claims Reform’s renewables stance is ‘unpatriotic’

Richard Tice MP argues that net zero is driving Britain into decline – and AR7 will finish the job. 

August 20th 2025, 4:36 pm Updated: August 20th 2025, 4:36 pm
3 min read
Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK

Trevor Hutchings is wrong to claim Britain’s net-zero policies are a triumph of leadership and prosperity. In reality, his argument is delusional.

It has become the standard line of the Westminster bubble. But it is detached from political reality, detached from economic reality, and increasingly detached from the patience of British households and businesses.

We know this because Britain is in the grip of a cost of living crisis and prolonged economic stagnation. Real wages are still lower than they were in 2008. Growth has flatlined for nearly two decades.

Richard Tice is deputy leader of Reform UK and MP for Boston and Skegness © Supplied by Reform UK
And polling shows, month after month, that the number one concern of voters is not climate change but household bills. Even among Labour and Green supporters, people now prioritise action on energy costs over abstract “clean power” targets for 2030 or net zero by 2050.

And what is a driver of this economic malaise? Energy policy. For decades, successive governments have forced through renewables, pushing up costs while still demanding vast subsidies.

Britain now suffers some of the highest household energy bills in the developed world – around 20 per cent higher than the EU average, according to The Economist. It is even worse for industrial users.

This is not because of the foreign gas “rollercoaster”, but because of a political consensus that has layered subsidies, levies and network costs on top of wholesale prices.

Ed Miliband’s AR7 auction threatens to make this even worse. Independent analysis from Professor Gordon Hughes, a former advisor to the World Bank, has shown that the CP2030 target could push electricity prices close to 40p per kilowatt-hour.

To put that in context: that would be catastrophic for households already stretched to the limit, and lethal for British industry, which is already struggling to compete with rivals in the US and Asia where power is cheaper and more abundant.

But this is not only about higher prices. AR7 will deepen our reliance on weather-dependent technologies, leaving Britain vulnerable to shortages and even blackouts because we lack firm, on-demand capacity.

The lesson of recent years is simple: intermittent generation cannot deliver energy security. Putin may not be able to turn off the wind and sun, but neither can Ed Miliband summon them on demand.

Worse still, AR7 will tie Britain ever more tightly to China. Beijing dominates the global supply chains for wind, solar, batteries and critical minerals.

It is an authoritarian state that does not share NATO’s values or Britain’s national interests. To present this dependency as “energy independence” is, frankly, absurd.

But perhaps the greatest danger of all lies in the social consequences. As Gary Smith of the GMB has repeatedly warned, deindustrialisation is not just a word. It is not an abstract statistic about lost output.

In the 1980s, it meant mass unemployment, cheap heroin, HIV, and a generation of young men who never made it through. In 2009, even Lord Tebbit – Thatcher’s employment secretary at the time – admitted as much. To repeat that mistake in the name of Net Zero would be unforgivable.

Britain cannot build its future on subsidy-chasing “green” schemes while its industrial base is dismantled. Intensive energy users such as steel, chemicals, cement and engineering are not relics of the past – they are the foundations of our modern civilisation and serious nation.

They provide the materials for infrastructure, the backbone of defence, and the kind of skilled employment that sustains families and communities for generations.

That is why my message to prospective AR7 bidders remains unchanged: do not do this. The politics of net zero is shifting rapidly. The Westminster consensus is breaking down.

After the next election, you cannot rely on the government to keep showering you with subsidies and policy favours. The fiscal and policy environment will not allow it. If you go forward, you will regret it.

Britain doesn’t need more years of Whitehall picking winners and idealism. Instead, it needs energy realism.

That means secure power, affordable prices and an industrial policy grounded in secure supply chains rather than dependency on China. Anything less will condemn us to higher bills, lost jobs and further national decline.

Richard Tice is deputy leader of Reform UK and MP for Boston and Skegness.

