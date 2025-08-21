The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Renewables

Viridor appointed as preferred tenderer for Teesworks waste incinerator

The 49.9MW project will burn rubbish from across the north east to produce power.

August 21st 2025, 10:40 am Updated: August 21st 2025, 10:40 am
2 min read
Post Thumbnail© Supplied by PD Ports

Leigh Jones

Viridor has been formally appointed to design, build, finance and operate the Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF) – an energy-from-waste incinerator at the Teesworks site in Redcar.

The project will see waste from seven council areas in the north east – Hartlepool, Darlington, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar & Cleveland, Middlesbrough, County Durham and Newcastle – burned to create energy. It will have a capacity of 450,000 tonnes of waste and aims to generate 49.9MW of electricity.

Viridor was formally appointed as preferred tenderer by unanimous decision from the project’s governance board, which consists of senior officers from each of the seven local authorities. Hartlepool Council is leading the project.

Viridor chief executive Denise McGuckin said: “In appointing Viridor as preferred tenderer we have selected a highly experienced operator with a successful track record running an extensive portfolio of tried and tested energy-from-waste facilities like the TVERF across the UK.”

Viridor runs a number of other energy from waste incinerators, including the country’s largest in Runcorn.

The company was the only one left in the bidding process after Green Recovery Projects Ltd dropped out at the start of this year, and said it would sue Hartlepool Council for an alleged breach of procurement law. The case was settled without payment to either party.

McGuckin added: “We would like to thank Viridor for their participation in this long-running and complex tender process, which has ensured the partner authorities have secured best value for money.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Viridor to bring this vital facility to fruition, ensuring that waste across the North-East is managed safely, reliably, sustainably and affordably into the future.”

Opposition

The Environment Agency awarded Viridor with an environmental permit to operate last month, but the project has seen local opposition from residents, pressure groups, and even the local MP.

Labour MP Anna Turley stated her opposition to the scheme in January, saying residents who live 500 metres from the proposed site had “shouldered more than their fair share of industrial developments”.

Local Conservative councillors on Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council have also stated their opposition to the scheme, asking: “Why should we breathe Geordie waste?”.

Tees Valley’s Conservative mayor Ben Houchen has also said he opposes the scheme. However, local council leader, Labour’s Alec Brown, has said the project was so advanced that it would go ahead in the area regardless of whether or not Redcar Council pulled out.

Viridor group development director Richard Belfield said: “Energy Recovery Facilities offer the most viable and affordable long-term solution for managing residual waste in the UK.

“They represent a scalable, tried-and-tested, and cost-effective technology that diverts waste from landfill, not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also generating reliable, domestically sourced power for local homes and businesses.”

Financial close on the project is expected later this year with a special purpose vehicle company set up and owned by the seven councils, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

The facility is expected to begin service in 2030.

Tags