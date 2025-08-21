Viridor has been formally appointed to design, build, finance and operate the Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF) – an energy-from-waste incinerator at the Teesworks site in Redcar.

The project will see waste from seven council areas in the north east – Hartlepool, Darlington, Stockton-on-Tees, Redcar & Cleveland, Middlesbrough, County Durham and Newcastle – burned to create energy. It will have a capacity of 450,000 tonnes of waste and aims to generate 49.9MW of electricity.

Viridor was formally appointed as preferred tenderer by unanimous decision from the project’s governance board, which consists of senior officers from each of the seven local authorities. Hartlepool Council is leading the project.

Viridor chief executive Denise McGuckin said: “In appointing Viridor as preferred tenderer we have selected a highly experienced operator with a successful track record running an extensive portfolio of tried and tested energy-from-waste facilities like the TVERF across the UK.”

Viridor runs a number of other energy from waste incinerators, including the country’s largest in Runcorn.

The company was the only one left in the bidding process after Green Recovery Projects Ltd dropped out at the start of this year, and said it would sue Hartlepool Council for an alleged breach of procurement law. The case was settled without payment to either party.

McGuckin added: “We would like to thank Viridor for their participation in this long-running and complex tender process, which has ensured the partner authorities have secured best value for money.

“We look forward to working in partnership with Viridor to bring this vital facility to fruition, ensuring that waste across the North-East is managed safely, reliably, sustainably and affordably into the future.”

Opposition

The Environment Agency awarded Viridor with an environmental permit to operate last month, but the project has seen local opposition from residents, pressure groups, and even the local MP.

Labour MP Anna Turley stated her opposition to the scheme in January, saying residents who live 500 metres from the proposed site had “shouldered more than their fair share of industrial developments”.

Local Conservative councillors on Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council have also stated their opposition to the scheme, asking: “Why should we breathe Geordie waste?”.

Tees Valley’s Conservative mayor Ben Houchen has also said he opposes the scheme. However, local council leader, Labour’s Alec Brown, has said the project was so advanced that it would go ahead in the area regardless of whether or not Redcar Council pulled out.

Viridor group development director Richard Belfield said: “Energy Recovery Facilities offer the most viable and affordable long-term solution for managing residual waste in the UK.

“They represent a scalable, tried-and-tested, and cost-effective technology that diverts waste from landfill, not only reducing greenhouse gas emissions but also generating reliable, domestically sourced power for local homes and businesses.”

Financial close on the project is expected later this year with a special purpose vehicle company set up and owned by the seven councils, with construction expected to begin in 2026.

The facility is expected to begin service in 2030.