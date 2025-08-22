£1 per acre? The true cost of land at the Teesworks site

Ed Miliband holds the fate of Teesworks in his hands. The energy secretary is due to deliver his decision at the end of this month on the development consent order (DCO) for BP’s planned H2Teesside blue hydrogen plant.

If the energy giant is granted compulsory purchase powers, it could upend the way land deals have been made at the controversial site so far.

But after inviting the energy giant to build the hydrogen plant next door to its planned Net Zero Teesside gas-fired power plant, the landowners have pivoted strategy away from green energy and now see the site’s future in AI data centres.

Distressed asset

Teesworks is a vast, 2,000-acre site on the south bank of the river Tees. With oversight of skills and regional regeneration, the Tees Valley Combined Authority (TVCA) formed the South Tees Development Corporation (STDC) in 2017 to oversee redevelopment of the former steelworks, which closed in 2015.

It was one of the first acts in office of Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen. The Conservative mayor has won three elections and is the only person to hold the position. Since Labour’s recent electoral successes, Lord Houchen now holds the most senior elected position of any Conservative politician in the country.

One of the first obstacles for STDC was to secure the land from the Thai banks that had been brought in as administrators after the collapse of SSI – the Thai company that was the final owner of the steelworks.

STDC had bought 1,400 acres from Tata Steel in February 2019, but the Thai banks owned the remaining 870 acres and were holding out to get the best possible value from their distressed asset. Consolidating the entire site was key to the success of Teesworks, and the compulsory purchase process was begun.

In April 2020, the Thai banks were due to take the hearing to a public inquiry but withdrew their objections at the eleventh hour. It meant STDC was free to buy the land, which they eventually did for £15m.

After lengthy and heated negotiations, the Thai banks relented and took around £17,200 for each acre of polluted land on which the abandoned steelworks sat.

In evidence to the CPO inquiry, STDC estimated the cost of scrap alone on the site to be worth £23m (although it turned out to be many times higher than this), so why did the Thai banks settle for less?

© Supplied by Middlesbrough Govern

Enter Musgrave and Corney

In the years since completion of the CPO, Ben Houchen has repeatedly praised and thanked two local property developers for their “instrumental” work in unlocking the site for the public sector.

Chris Musgrave and Martin Corney had acquired a small parcel of land from Redcar Bulk Terminal (RBT), a company which brought bulk goods ashore adjacent to the steelworks site.

When the steelworks shut, the main supply coming across RBT – coal and iron ore – stopped overnight. In November 2019, Musgrave and Corney bought a 70-acre parcel of disused land from RBT, which sat between its shoreline operations and the land now owned by the Thai banks for £489,041 (just under £7,000 per acre).

The banks then acquired 50% of RBT, and STDC board papers state Corney and Musgrave offered the 70-acre plot to the Thai banks so that the creditors of the failed steelworks could develop the bulk terminal to the west. In exchange, the local property developers wanted the abandoned steelworks to the east.

STDC says this is the deal that led to the Thai banks rescinding their objections to the CPO.

As reward for this effort, the development corporation then went into business with Corney and Musgrave with the joint venture company Teesworks Ltd in 2020. This new corporate entity, shared 50-50 between the private and public sectors, would oversee the marketing and commercial future of the site.

Demolition and remediation of the site began, backed by huge amounts of public money. To date, more than £560m of public money has been spent on Teesworks through different loans and grants. Corney and Musgrave (or companies they control) have so far made at least £130m without any evidence of capital expenditure.

The money has been made through dividends and deals with other companies they own. Despite being a shareholder, STDC owns a different class of share and has not yet been paid any dividends.

‘Industrial-scale corruption’

The moment which led to the most controversy surrounding the scheme took place in summer 2021. Three months after Houchen had won re-election with a jaw-dropping 73% of the vote, STDC’s board secretly voted to give 90% of all shares in Teesworks Ltd to the private partners for no cost.

Houchen has since repeatedly defended the deal, saying the private sector had taken on future liabilities at the site. A government review into the deal said there was no evidence they had taken on any liabilities.

As well as gaining the majority of the revenue-generating entity at the site, the private partners were now also given the right to first refusal on any parcel of land at the site at a rate of £1 per acre after it was remediated at the public’s expense.

News of the share transfer did not become public until early 2022, and the renegotiated rate of £1 an acre was not revealed until spring 2023 when Private Eye reported on the transaction of the 90-acre site – now occupied by SeAH Wind’s offshore monopile factory.

Middlesbrough’s Labour MP said in the House of Commons that the reporting in Private Eye had “revealed truly shocking, industrial-scale corruption on Teesside”. The ensuing media storm saw Labour calling for the National Audit Office to investigate, something Houchen welcomed. He has since claimed he was first to call for their involvement.

By June 2023, then Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove announced an independent review would take place by three local government experts, chaired by Angie Ridgwell who was at that time chief executive of Lancashire County Council.

© PA

Independent review into corruption allegations

Initially expecting to report back in a matter of weeks, it took Ridgwell and her team more than six months to deliver the Tees Valley Review, and even then it set out the limitations of its scope, saying they had “not been able to pursue all lines of evidence or examine all transactions”.

When it was published in January 2024, the Tees Valley Review said it “found no evidence to support allegations of corruption or illegality,” something which was gleefully repeated by Ben Houchen in subsequent media appearances.

He always omitted the very next sentence of that paragraph though, which said: “However, there are issues of governance and transparency that need to be addressed and a number of decisions taken by the bodies involved do not meet the standards expected when managing public funds.”

The review made 26 recommendations for TVCA to implement, including attempting to renegotiate the joint venture deal to secure “a better settlement for taxpayers”. Musgrave and Corney have “reluctantly” entered discussions to do so, but it is unclear if re-balancing equity in Teesworks Ltd would take place as the duo stands behind the legally binding deal, which handed them 90% of the venture.

Justification for that deal was made in 2021 by the partners, as well as Houchen, on the grounds that the private sector would take on more liabilities at the site – however, the Tees Valley Review found no evidence of any investment from the pair, nor that they were obliged to in any case.

Between the Tees Valley Review being commissioned and its publication six months later, Houchen had been ennobled as Lord Houchen of High Leven in Boris Johnson’s resignation honours, and another joint venture company had been set up between STDC and Musgrave and Corney.

Steel River Energy Limited was set up to sell electricity to tenants at Teesworks via private wire, with the private partners again enjoying a 90% share of equity in the venture.

To date, SeAH are the only active tenant on the enormous site, five years after remediation work began. The deals surrounding their tenancy provide a good case study for the business model for Teesworks Ltd, which saw net profits of £54m in the year to March 2023.

Public purse

Land Registry documents unearthed by Private Eye revealed that the freehold of the 90-acre plot was sold by the public STDC to Teesworks Ltd in December 2022 for £96.79 (plus VAT).

A side-agreement saw Teesworks promise to pay £15m as part of the deal. TVCA received a valuation of £12m for the plot and argues this was a good deal for the public purse. Teesworks Ltd was not obliged to pay the full balance of £15m until December 2025, and upon securing the freehold immediately signed a 40-year lease with Australian financial giant Macquarie for a cash sum of £93.3m.

Macquarie then leased the land to TVCA at a cost of £3.65m a year. This lease is guaranteed as it is backed by the government. TVCA then leased to eventual land user SeAH Wind at a price of £4.3m, securing net profit for the public sector of £650,000 a year.

It values the price of land for a tenant at around £47,800 per acre.

In their latest representations to Ed Miliband, made this week, lawyers on behalf of Teesworks Ltd and STDC re-stated their strong opposition to BP’s application to build H2Teesside, arguing it would impede plans they have for a data centre on the same piece of land.

If the DCO grants BP compulsory purchase powers, it would take the freehold from Teesworks Ltd, and they would lose the opportunity to lease the land at a much higher price to a data centre. The US property company Cushman & Wakefield say the price per-acre for data centres in America in 2024 was equivalent to £180,000 a year.

At this rate of rent, only 10% of the 870 acres acquired from the Thai banks would need to be let out to get a return on the £15m spent by the public sector on acquiring the land in the first place. And it would only take a year.

But despite the land still being in public hands, the deal that was criticised by the government review as allowing the developers to “cherry pick” plots means those returns will be seen by two local property developers instead.