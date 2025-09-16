The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Renewables

Shell to deliver Google’s power for AI in the UK

Google has partnered with Shell Energy Europe to deliver renewable energy for AI.

September 16th 2025, 7:07 am
2 min read
Photo by Maureen McLean/Shutterstock
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Google has selected Shell as its renewable energy supplier for the UK, as its owner, Alphabet, targets £5 billion in artificial intelligence (AI) investment within the country.

This came as Google unveiled plans to build a data centre in Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire, which aims to meet the demands of Google’s AI services, including Google Cloud, Gmail, Search and Maps.

The England-based data centre is set to be delivered at a price of £735 million, and Google will open it with Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Tuesday.

Shell claims it will use its “advanced trading capabilities to manage a renewable power portfolio” by utilising batteries to deliver power when renewable sources like wind and solar do not produce enough.

If the power stored in Shell’s batteries is not needed, the firm will distribute the electricity into the UK grid.

Last week,  Shell chief executive Wael Sawan bigged up his firm’s Canadian liquified natural gas (LNG) business, claiming that it can supply a clean, flexible source of energy for Asia as energy demand mounts in the wake of AI.

Shell successfully secured a ScotWind licence with Scottish Power for its 3GW MarramWind project, located off the north-east coast.

Additionally, the firm seeks to develop the 2GW CampionWind project as part of another joint venture with Scottish Power.

“Shell’s diverse portfolio of renewable power supply, access to batteries and electricity trading and optimisation expertise enables us to meet the evolving needs of world-leading companies like Google and support the growth of data centres,” said David Wells, executive vice president of Shell Energy.

“This gives us the scale and flexibility to help Google meet its decarbonisation goals.”

However, since chief executive Wael Sawan took over in 2023, the UK-listed supermajor has slashed renewables spending as the boss looks to demonstrate “discipline” in the firm’s portfolio.

Maud Texier, director of EMEA data center energy for Google, said: “Google’s data centres are among the most energy-efficient in the world, and we’re focused on responsibly growing our AI infrastructure.

“With this agreement, our UK operations are projected to run at or near 95% CFE in 2026 and we will partner with Shell to help close the remaining gap of hourly matching in the UK, enhance energy stability and contribute to the UK’s clean energy transition.”

This partnership continues the work Shell and Google have carried out in the past. In October 2023, Shell Energy and Google announced three power purchase agreements to supply the tech firm with energy from NoordzeeWind, HKN V and HKW VI wind projects, located off the coast of the Netherlands.

