GB Energy rules out investing in ‘pilot scale’ projects

Westminster has confirmed that any renewable energy project of “large scale” and above is open to investment from GB Energy.

The wait is finally over for clarity on what Labour’s state-backed renewable energy brainchild will invest in, albeit with little information on specific technologies.

Over the Summer, GB Energy boss Dan McGrail told the Scottish Green Energy Supply Chain Awards that the question he gets asked very often is “what is GB Energy?”

On Tuesday, the firm’s statement of strategic priorities, a document required under the Great British Energy Act 2025, which formalised GB Energy and was penned by energy secretary Ed Miliband, offered some clarity.

It outlined that GB Energy may serve as a developer of clean energy projects, while also taking a stake as a co-developer in others.

However, any technology that is small, or pilot scale and below, is off the table for the state-backed body.

© Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Technologies must be of “large Scale,” in “inactive commissioning,” “active commissioning,” or operational to pique the interest of McGrail and company. This means projects must be of technology readiness level (TRL) –an assessment system pioneered by NASA – six through nine.

The firm’s mission statement outlines that the firm will be “investing in more developed projects that are entering construction or are already in operation, to help build GBE’s development expertise as it scales up”.

This is in addition to “leading the development of clean energy assets from inception” and partnering on projects “through equity stakes and joint ventures”.

McGrail said: “Work is already underway at Great British Energy to deliver our strategic plan, and we welcome the Secretary of State’s recommendations.

“Most of the clean energy projects in the Government’s’ industrial strategy will flow through Great British Energy, enabling us to be the green growth engine for the UK.”

How much cash does GB Energy have left?

GB Energy was set up with a budget of £8.3 billion, however, before it could even set up shop in Aberdeen, swathes of its budget had been allocated to various initiatives. Notably, more than 30% of its capitalisation was awarded to GBE Nuclear for its small modular reactor initiative.

That particular investment cost £2.5bn, and a further £180 million was handed out to install rooftop solar panels across English schools and hospitals, and £10m was given for mayoral strategic authorities to invest in renewable energies.

In addition to being a clean energy developer, GB Energy also seeks to invest in the UK’s supply chain.

As a result, £300m of its budget has been dedicated to investment in UK suppliers.

This means that GB Energy will have around £5.31bn to spend on any future endeavours.

For context, the UK’s largest upcoming floating offshore wind farm, Green Volt, is set to cost developers Flotation Energy and Vårgrønn £2.5bn. GB Energy has also previously been tipped to take a stake in this project.

GB Energy poised to ‘address critical issues’

Onto supply chain ambitions, Miliband bigged up GB Energy’s involvement as he said: “It is time to make things and own things in Britain again.”

His statement outlined: “GBE will address critical issues faced by UK manufacturers in clean energy sectors and seek to build long-term domestic resilience and economic growth through its suite of financial products.”

To this, the firm’s chief executive unveiled plans to spend £1bn on “domestic supply chains”, in a move he expects to deliver “billions more in investment and create thousands of jobs”.

“Along with our partners like the National Wealth Fund, the Crown Estate, Great British Energy-Nuclear and many more, we are primed to develop innovative ways to grow new renewable technologies, ensuring our energy is engineered in the UK,” McGrail added.