Energy Transition / Renewables

GB Energy still seeking permanent Aberdeen HQ

In the meantime, it has found a temporary home at the former offices of the NSTA.

September 17th 2025, 12:09 pm
2 min read
The AB1 building in Aberdeen is home to GB Energy for the foreseeable future.© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
The AB1 building in Aberdeen is home to GB Energy for the foreseeable future.
State-backed energy body Great British Energy is temporarily occupying the former offices of the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) as it seeks permanent space in the Granite city.

GB Energy is set to open its full-time headquarters in Aberdeen, however, that has not yet been delivered.

The initial announcement of the GB Energy HQ location came in September 2024 after much lobbying from local business leaders.

This came after months of speculation as to where in Scotland the state-owned organisation would set up shop.

Revealed in energy secretary Ed Miliband’s statement of strategic priorities for the firm, GB Energy is still in its temporary space in Aberdeen’s AB1 building.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
The AB1 building used to be home to the OGA, now the NSTA.

This was the location of the oil and gas regulator, the NSTA, until it moved to Marischal Square in 2022.

The NSTA moved into the AB1 building under its former name, the Oil and Gas Authority (OGA), in 2015.

At the time, the NSTA signed a decade-long lease for two wings on the second floor of the then-recently refurbished office complex, with the space also including a boardroom.

There have been rumours that GB Energy is considering a move to Marischal Square as well.

In September 2024, reports surfaced that GB Energy had scouts in Aberdeen to find a prominent location.

However, a Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) spokesperson explained that this is a temporary location while GB Energy looks for a permanent HQ.

© Ryan Duff/DCT Media
The AB1 building in Aberdeen has served as a temporary base for the state-backed energy body, GB Energy.

It was not confirmed how many people are currently working in the temporary facility. It is also understood that there is no definitive deadline for the organisation to find a long-term home.

Last year, GB Energy chairman Juergen Maier admitted that to deliver the volume of jobs promised by the Labour Government, GB Energy would need 20 years.

It was previously announced that GB Energy would create 1,000 jobs in the oil and gas capital of Europe.

Miliband called for Dan McGrail’s GB Energy to “maximise the advantages” of being based in the Granite City.

The energy secretary wrote: “GBE should seek to maximise the advantages offered by its Aberdeen headquarters, drawing on the city’s world-leading engineering expertise, skills, and knowledge to support its own scale-up and creating high-quality, well-paid jobs in Aberdeen.

“This will build GBE’s organisational maturity, supporting the establishment of GBE as an enduring institution beyond 2030 and directly support the growth of jobs in the UK.”

