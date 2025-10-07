Clean energy a £4.5bn port ‘revolution’ in Wales, says cabinet secretary

Welsh cabinet secretary Rebecca Evans is expected to call offshore wind a £4.5 billion economic opportunity at the launch of Wales’s latest port strategy, with the ability to power over four million homes this decade.

Speaking ahead of the Future Energy Wales conference hosted by RenewableUK Cymru in Newport, the cabinet secretary for economy, energy and planning described the UK’s clean energy revolution as !a generational opportunity to build a cleaner, more prosperous future for our communities whilst delivering the infrastructure Britain needs for energy security”.

“Wales stands at the heart of the clean energy transition – with a coastline that delivers natural deep-water harbours, proximity to major wind lease zones, and an agile, ready-to-scale supply chain we represent one of Europe’s most strategic locations for offshore wind development,” she said.

Offshore wind capacity is forecast to reach more than 20 GW in Welsh waters by 2045. The sector is projected to create 29,000 jobs, alongside billions in economic impact, by 2030.

Evans made the comments as she prepares to launch the Welsh government’s port prospectus at the Future Energy Wales conference today, which she said outlines a “collaborative, targeted and strategic” approach to offshore wind.

The Celtic and Anglesey freeports are located less than 50 km from designated development areas in the Celtic Sea, providing tax incentives and infrastructure investment for investors.

The Celtic freeport encompasses Port Talbot, which has traditionally been a hub for the steel industry, and the port of Milford Haven. The region has a growing focus on low-carbon technologies such as floating offshore, with the latest Crown Estate leasing round centred on the Celtic Sea, as well as wind and hydrogen, hosting RWE’s Pembroke Green hydrogen plant.

The new Anglesey freeport at Holyhead meanwhile expects to attract investment in marine energy, tidal and wind technology, benefiting from £25m in government seed capital.

At the Port of Mostyn, seven wind farms have already been installed, with the installation of more than 500 wind turbines in the Irish Sea at RWE’s Gwynt y Mor project.

Pembroke Port provides a “gateway to floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea”, aided by Celtic Freeport’s incentives, said Port of Milford Haven chief executive Tom Sawyer.

He said the organisation is ready to build a supply chain and support the build-out of floating offshore capacity in the Celtic Sea, and that it is “focused on future developments with the potential to create longer quays, deeper water access and heavier load capacity”.

“The ports prospectus highlights the vital role of our Welsh ports in unlocking the potential of offshore wind,” said Ashley Curnow, Divisional Port Manager for Wales and South West, Associated British Ports (ABP).

“ABP’s ports of Swansea and Port Talbot are uniquely placed to support the growth of onshore, fixed bottom and floating offshore wind in the Celtic Sea. With proximity to development areas, large areas of developable land and established transport links, they are ideally placed to provide the infrastructure and supply chain capability for this growing industry.”