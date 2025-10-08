The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Renewables

Half of Reform UK voters back renewables, poll shows

A YouGov poll shows 53% of the party’s voters would seek to profit from renewable energy investments in their pensions.

October 8th 2025, 10:10 am
2 min read
Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock (15473894af) Reform party member wearing a blue 'make Britain great again' hat
Jessica Mills Davies

Jessica Mills Davies

London Correspondent

More than half of Reform UK voters want their pension money to be invested in renewable energy, a new poll shows.

The startling research suggests that 53% of people who would vote for Nigel Farage’s right-leaning party Reform UK, which is seeking to dismantle green subsidies, would seek to profit from renewables in the long term.

Richard Tice, deputy leader of the party, wrote to UK energy company bosses in August warning that the party would “strike down” contracts awarded in annual renewable energy auctions, blaming rising prices on subsidies such as the latest allocation round seven (AR7).

Photo by NEIL HALL/EPA/Shutterstock Reform UK Deputy Leader Richard Tice delivers a speech on day two of the Reform conference

UK Sustainable Investment and Finance Association’s (UKSIF) chief executive James Alexander, who leads the company that commissioned the poll, said: “This data shows political parties that have opposed the vital rollout of renewable energy have grossly misjudged their voters’ views.

“Globally, the green economy ranks as the second-fastest-growing sector after technology. People across Britain clearly recognise that renewable energy is booming and want to see their pension pots invested in this thriving industry.

“Politicians of all parties should recognise the insights of their voters and support this rapidly expanding sector.”

According to data from the Confederation of British Industries, the net-zero economy grew by 10% last year, generating £83 billion of gross value added through goods and services.

Politicians and party leaders were accused this month by Energy UK chief executive Dhara Vyas of using net zero as a “political football”.

CEO of Energy UK Dhara Vyas.

Tory party leader Kemi Badenoch said she would repeal the Climate Change Act, which was brought in during 2008 to govern emissions-reduction legislation in the UK.

The latest UKSIF-backed survey showed that nearly three quarters of Conservative party voters, or 73%, would invest money in renewables to support their pensions, despite the party’s attacks on net zero and climate laws.

Only 16% of Conservative voters opposed their pension investment being put to renewables, with just half of those against it being strongly opposed.

UK Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson

Across all party-political affiliations, a total of 79% of the 2,317 respondents supported their pension being invested in renewable energy.

Liberal Democrat voters were the most supportive of investments in renewables, with 96% supporting pension investments in cleaner energy, even more so than Green Party voters, just 89% of whom supported putting money from their pensions into renewables.

Only a tenth of respondents opposed their pension being invested in renewable energy, with strong opposition representing just 4% of the UK electorate.

