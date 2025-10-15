The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Renewables

TRIG signs 10-year PPA with Virgin Media O2

The TRIG power purchase agreement is for the Garreg Lwyd and Earlseat onshore wind farms and will last for a decade.

October 15th 2025, 7:46 am
2 min read
A RES onshore wind turbine.© Supplied by RES
A RES onshore wind turbine.
Floyd March

Floyd March

North West Correspondent

TRIG announces that it has entered into a corporate power purchase agreement (PPA) for its Garreg Lwyd and Earlseat onshore wind farms with Virgin Media O2 (VMO2).

Pricing has been agreed upon for the duration of the 10-year PPA on a pay-as-produced basis. The new PPA provides TRIG with long-term price security while delivering VMO2 a supply of renewable power at an agreed price.

Located in Wales and Scotland, respectively, the wind farms have a combined generational capacity of 50 MW. The projects are managed by RES, TRIG’s operations manager.

A PPA is a long-term contract between a power producer and a buyer to either purchase or sell electricity, typically at a stable, fixed price and typically lasts between 10-25 years.

PPA’s a ‘key growth lever’

These agreements provide revenue certainty for developers of new power projects, like solar or wind farms, and offer buyers predictable costs and a way to achieve sustainability goals.

TRIG managing director Minesh Shah said: “Actively managing project revenues is one of the key growth levers for TRIG. We are therefore pleased to be entering into this corporate power purchase agreement with Virgin Media O2.

“Such agreements present an attractive opportunity to support businesses in accessing renewable electricity at a fixed price, while delivering secure, long-term revenue streams for our shareholders – a structure that benefits both commercial decarbonisation and sustainable investment,” he added.

VM02 builds towards net-zero goals

VM02 has a net-zero goal across its operations, products, and supply chain by 2040, 10 years ahead of the UK’s national target.

It has near-term targets to reduce absolute Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 90% and Scope 3 emissions by 50% by 2030, from a 2020 baseline.

In 2023, TRIG entered into a corporate PPA with BT Group for the Blary Hill onshore wind farm. Pricing was also agreed for the duration of the 10-year PPA on pay-as-produced terms.

Speaking at the time, BT Group chief procurement officer Cyril Pourrat said: “As one of the largest private purchasers of electricity in the UK, today’s announcement supports our ongoing commitment to use 100% renewable electricity worldwide where markets allow and sends a clear signal to the market that renewable energy is key to reaching net zero in the UK by 2050.”

 

