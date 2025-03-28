Video: Bluefield banks on solar expansion despite global headwinds

In an exclusive studio interview, James Armstrong, co-founder and managing partner of investment manager Bluefield Partners, discusses how the solar investor’s evolving business model has been a “big driver” of shareholder performance.

The prospect of zonal pricing does not worry Armstrong, who said it is unlikely to happen “overnight” with much of the FTSE 250 listed trust’s portfolio being in the southern half of England and Wales.

According to Armstrong, investing at the development stage through to operation has contributed to shareholder performance.

This is in spite of the major headwind that has faced listed investment trusts in the past few years: the fact that most trade at a discount to the underlying net asset value of the portfolio – primarily as a result of rising interest prices.

Bluefield started assembling development-stage projects at least five years ago on the basis that contracts for difference linked assets, such as the Yelvertoft solar farm, would gradually replace assets in the portfolio under the former Renewables Obligation subsidy.

Last year, it partnered with £4.1 billion infrastructure investment fund GLIL Infrastructure, which invests on behalf of local authority groups, to expand on this strategy.