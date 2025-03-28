Video: Bluefield banks on solar expansion despite global headwinds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar

Video: Bluefield banks on solar expansion despite global headwinds

James Armstrong, co-founder of Bluefield Partners, explains how a recent partnership will enable it to tap into pension capital.
By Jessica Mills Davies
28/03/2025, 7:00 am
Photo of Jessica Mills Davies

In an exclusive studio interview, James Armstrong, co-founder and managing partner of investment manager Bluefield Partners, discusses how the solar investor’s evolving business model has been a “big driver” of shareholder performance.

The prospect of zonal pricing does not worry Armstrong, who said it is unlikely to happen “overnight” with much of the FTSE 250 listed trust’s portfolio being in the southern half of England and Wales.

According to Armstrong, investing at the development stage through to operation has contributed to shareholder performance.

This is in spite of the major headwind that has faced listed investment trusts in the past few years: the fact that most trade at a discount to the underlying net asset value of the portfolio – primarily as a result of rising interest prices.

Bluefield started assembling development-stage projects at least five years ago on the basis that contracts for difference linked assets, such as the Yelvertoft solar farm, would gradually replace assets in the portfolio under the former Renewables Obligation subsidy.

Last year, it partnered with £4.1 billion infrastructure investment fund GLIL Infrastructure, which invests on behalf of local authority groups, to expand on this strategy.

Tags