GB Energy hands over Greater Manchester rooftop solar funding

Greater Manchester Combined Authority (GMCA) is in receipt of £695,000 to upgrade buildings across the region with solar, battery storage, and EV chargers.

Through funding from the UK Government and state-owned firm GB Energy, public and community sites across Greater Manchester (GM), including libraries, leisure centres and emergency service buildings, will see green upgrades.

The programme is expected to help public facilities collectively save the UK around £35 million on energy bills over the lifetime of the projects, with upgrades scheduled to begin in the 2025/26 financial year.

GM aims to be net zero over a decade before national targets

Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham said: “By installing solar panels and battery storage across our public buildings, we can lower energy bills, cut emissions and make sure more of our power is generated right here in our communities.

“It directly supports our long-term pledges to create a low-carbon, resilient city region, showing how national investment can help us turn ambition into action at a local level,” he added.

Through the GM five-year environment plan, the GMCA has also invested £120m in retrofitting 225 schools, leisure centres, and public buildings in a bid to become net zero by 2038 – twelve years before the central government target.

GM is one of many mayoral authorities sharing the spoils of £10m in grant funding to roll out clean energy projects.

Leisure centres in Greater Lincolnshire and the Liverpool City Region will see new rooftop solar installations.

Rooftop installations will also roll out in fire, police, and public service buildings across Lincolnshire, Hull, East Yorkshire and the Tees Valley.

Greater London, Peterborough, Cambridgeshire, and the Midlands were also regions selected for funding.

Trafford Council leader Cllr Tom Ross said, “This is exactly the kind of investment we need to unlock practical, place-based climate action.

“By targeting community and frontline service buildings, this funding will deliver real impact where it matters most, helping to reduce bills, cut carbon and reinvest savings back into essential services for our residents.”

GB Energy has sights set on rooftop solar

In what was the first major announcement for Labour’s flagship GB Energy, £200m was allocated for the technology in March 2025.

The funding includes £80m to support rooftop solar for around 200 schools in England, alongside an additional £100m for nearly 200 NHS sites.

Devolved governments will see their share of £9.2m to use for renewable energy schemes on either public sector buildings or new community projects. This includes £4.85m for Scotland, £2.88m for Wales and £1.62m for Northern Ireland.

DESNZ said the NHS is the “single biggest public sector energy user” in the UK, with an estimated annual energy bill of £1.4bn.

The government said the GB Energy investment “could see millions invested back into frontline services,” with the project targeting socio-economically deprived areas.