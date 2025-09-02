The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Solar

JCE Group launches solar tech at Offshore Europe in time for boss’ 80th birthday

Attendees of Offshore Europe will get hands-on with JCE’s new solar power pod as the company boss celebrates his 80th birthday.

September 2nd 2025, 7:00 am
2 min read
Jim Craig, JCE Group founder and chairman.© Supplied by Brandhouzz Digital
Jim Craig, JCE Group founder and chairman.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen-based JCE Group is set to unveil its latest product, the Solar Power Pod, at SPE Offshore Europe as founder Jim Craig celebrates a big birthday.

JCE claims that its latest offering “marks a step forward in renewable energy solutions for remote, off-grid, and hazardous environments.”

The product, designed by the Aberdeen firm’s in-house team, offers a single frame upon which multiple solar panels and battery types can be mounted.

“The Solar Power Pod demonstrates how JCE is building on decades of hazardous-area expertise to shape the future of renewable power in demanding environments,” said company founder chairman Craig.

“It reflects our long-term commitment to delivering solutions that strengthen resilience, lower lifecycle costs, and support the industry’s transition to safer, more sustainable, and digitally connected operations.”

Craig will celebrate his 80th birthday during Offshore Europe, where his firm will be exhibiting on stand 3H45. However, his birthday will land on the following Tuesday.

© Supplied by JCE Group
L to R) with Marco Gheza, Manager of JCE Group’s renewable division, and Euan Cox, their project engineer and BD manager.

The biennial event kicks off on Tuesday and will run until Friday 5 September. The event organisers expect more than 30,000 people to attend.

It will play host to politicians and industry heavy hitters as opportunities for the sector will be highlighted, said event chair David Whitehouse.

JCE’s solar power supply unit has been tested and is certified for zone 1 and zone 2 hazardous areas, including hydrogen atmospheres.

In May, the family-owned engineering firm provided a modular solar power system for use on a platform owned by Chevron in Angola.

JCE Energy designed, manufactured and supplied the bespoke system, which incorporates over 100 high-efficiency solar panels under the £1.5 million contract.

More than 50 people, including JCE’s in-house engineers and project managers, worked alongside contracted electrical fitters and additional electrical and mechanical specialists to deliver the solar system.

Approximately 90% of all the design, manufacture and module-assembly activity took place at the company’s Aberdeen base, with additional fabrication carried out at JCE’s facility in Plymouth.

Tags