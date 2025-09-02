Aberdeen-based JCE Group is set to unveil its latest product, the Solar Power Pod, at SPE Offshore Europe as founder Jim Craig celebrates a big birthday.

JCE claims that its latest offering “marks a step forward in renewable energy solutions for remote, off-grid, and hazardous environments.”

The product, designed by the Aberdeen firm’s in-house team, offers a single frame upon which multiple solar panels and battery types can be mounted.

“The Solar Power Pod demonstrates how JCE is building on decades of hazardous-area expertise to shape the future of renewable power in demanding environments,” said company founder chairman Craig.

“It reflects our long-term commitment to delivering solutions that strengthen resilience, lower lifecycle costs, and support the industry’s transition to safer, more sustainable, and digitally connected operations.”

Craig will celebrate his 80th birthday during Offshore Europe, where his firm will be exhibiting on stand 3H45. However, his birthday will land on the following Tuesday.

© Supplied by JCE Group

The biennial event kicks off on Tuesday and will run until Friday 5 September. The event organisers expect more than 30,000 people to attend.

It will play host to politicians and industry heavy hitters as opportunities for the sector will be highlighted, said event chair David Whitehouse.

JCE’s solar power supply unit has been tested and is certified for zone 1 and zone 2 hazardous areas, including hydrogen atmospheres.

In May, the family-owned engineering firm provided a modular solar power system for use on a platform owned by Chevron in Angola.

JCE Energy designed, manufactured and supplied the bespoke system, which incorporates over 100 high-efficiency solar panels under the £1.5 million contract.

More than 50 people, including JCE’s in-house engineers and project managers, worked alongside contracted electrical fitters and additional electrical and mechanical specialists to deliver the solar system.

Approximately 90% of all the design, manufacture and module-assembly activity took place at the company’s Aberdeen base, with additional fabrication carried out at JCE’s facility in Plymouth.