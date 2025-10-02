GB Energy extends rooftop solar programme to military sites

Multiple military sites, around 50 more schools and over 70 further NHS sites will receive up to £75 million in funding from Great British Energy.

Hospitals and schools across England have already been given £180m from GB Energy and government announced in March.

The expanded scheme will be worth up to £255 million in total and will support around 250 schools, over 270 NHS sites and around 15 military sites across the country, according to the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ).

This includes a new partnership between Great British Energy and the Ministry of Defence, which will see technologies such as solar panels and micro-wind turbines deployed across a range of military sites, including remote training grounds and equipment stations.

The NHS sites set will include large acute teaching hospitals, community hospitals and mental health and learning disability facilities.

Miliband set to release clean energy jobs plan

The clean energy jobs plan is expected to be released this month, with the government looking to set out what the landscape of energy jobs could look like.

Speaking at the Labour conference this week, Energy Secretary Ed Miliband told delegates he wants to “ensure that clean energy jobs are always good jobs, with action to close loopholes that give offshore renewable energy workers fewer rights at work than oil and gas workers.”

This plan looks set to include newly mandated worker representation on boards of publicly owned bodies like Great British Energy.

Meanwhile, a new fair work charter will be introduced to “ensure companies benefitting” from public funding through the successful clean industry bonus are “ensuring their workers receive a decent wage and the very best rights at work.”

Negotiations over the charter are ongoing with offshore wind developers, and are expected to cover things like pay and benefits, worker voice, employment terms and job security.