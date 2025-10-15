The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / Solar

Tillbridge solar project receives green light as local councillors seethe

The 500 MW solar farm in Lincolnshire has received a DCO, to the horror of local councillors who object to the plans.

October 15th 2025, 7:07 am Updated: October 15th 2025, 7:07 am
2 min read
Floyd March

North West Correspondent

Local councillors have expressed their dismay at the government’s decision to grant the Tillbridge solar site a development consent order (DCO) in West Lindsey, Lincolnshire.

Yesterday, Tillbridge Solar Limited received confirmation of planning permission for a new solar farm development in Lincolnshire that could produce enough clean energy to power nearly 300,000 homes.

Tillbridge Solar, which has a connection capacity of 500 MW import and export, will be based several miles east of Gainsborough, and is a joint venture between Tribus Clean Energy and Recurrent Energy.

As part of the DCO process, the project undertook significant stakeholder and public engagement, including numerous local events in the area.

Local councillors object to Tillbridge plans

However, leader of Lincolnshire County Council Cllr Sean Matthews expressed the “appalling” decision to approve the application, explaining that the site will “absolutely dwarf nearby villages, destroying the character of the area, and eating up high-quality agricultural land that the UK needs for its food security.”

“The fact the objections of local people and councils are waved aside for these massive projects in our area is beyond frustrating. And with dozens more nationally significant infrastructure projects proposed in Lincolnshire, I fear this won’t be the last time,” he added.

DCOs are for large-scale projects that fall under the definition of NSIPs – projects over 50 MW – rather than regular local planning applications.

Other councillors have also protested against wider solar developments in the region.

Independent councillor for Bassingham and Welbourn Marianne Overton said: “Handing over English farmland to global investors for the next 40 to 60 years, or more, means it is no longer in local control and no longer available should we need the land for basic food or anything else in the future.”

Others worry over losing ‘local control’

Of the 11 major solar farms planned in the region, over half have been submitted by companies wholly or partly based overseas.

However, all planned projects are solely owned, tied to joint ventures, or partnered with companies based in the UK.

Matthews added: “Other than destroying our prime agricultural land and changing the very character of our rural county, what do projects like this actually bring to Lincolnshire? Residents have yet to see any reduction in their energy bills or other benefits from having these mammoth eyesores on their doorsteps.”

However, according to the developer, Tillbridge Solar Farm could support 1,250 jobs.

Energy minister Michael Shanks said: “Solar is one of the cheapest and quickest power sources we can build, it is crucial in our mission to make Britain a clean energy superpower – giving us energy security, good jobs and growth across the country.”

 

