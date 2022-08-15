NewMed signs MoU with Enlight on renewable energy plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

NewMed signs MoU with Enlight on renewable energy plan

NewMed Energy has struck a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enlight Renewable Energy on developing projects in the Middle East and North Africa.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
15/08/2022, 2:45 pm Updated: 15/08/2022, 4:25 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by Enlight Renewable EnAerial view of solar panels, surrounded by trees and green landscape
NewMed Energy has struck a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enlight Renewable Energy on developing projects in the Middle East and North Africa. Picture shows; Enlight's Atilla solar PV project in Hungary.. Hungary. Supplied by Enlight Renewable Energy Date; Unknown

NewMed Energy has struck a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Enlight Renewable Energy on developing projects in the Middle East and North Africa.

NewMed, previously Delek Drilling, said it had signed the agreement on August 14 on entering the renewable energy industry. The company said it would work on a fixed three-year term on plans, including solar, wind and energy storage.

The focus of operation would be target countries such as Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Oman and Saudi Arabia.

NewMed CEO Yossi Abu said the plan was in line with a strategy set out six months ago. “Just as we have brought the gas revolution to the countries of the region, so we will strive to bring the renewable energy revolution, together with our partner, Enlight Energy,” he said.

NewMed CEO Yossi Abu is taking a personal stake in the transaction. NewMed will have a 33.33% stake in the plans. Enlight and CEO Abu will hold the remaining stake via a company. Enlight will have a 70% stake and Abu 30%. Abu’s share of investments  will come from Enlight, via a non-recourse loan.

Man in grey suit with table © Supplied by NewMed Energy
Picture shows; Yossi Abu, CEO of NewMed Energy. Israel. Supplied by NewMed Energy

The partners will use their connections to promote the joint venture, including through Abu’s “active personal involvement”. Enlight will hold control during construction and operation.

For the plan to go ahead, the parties to the MoU will have to reach a definite agreement.

NewMed will provide up to $100 million, it said.

Israeli stock exchange TASE changed listing rules in 2021, allowing oil and gas companies to invest in renewable energy. These investments, the exchange said, should “contribute to higher returns and reduced risk”.

TASE requires oil and gas companies planning to move into renewables to put the matter to a shareholder vote.

Gilad Yavetz, CEO of Enlight. said there an opportunity had emerged in recent years, that started with natural gas.

“We believe that the structure of the joint venue utilises the parties’ diverse and complementary capabilities, which we expect will create significant synergies. Our partnership has the unique potential of delivering large-scale renewable energy operations across the region”.

Enlight began operations in 2008, with a focus on greenfield solar projects in Israel. The company now has projects in 12 countries. It acts as both project developer and independent power producer (IPP). It entered the US in 2021.

Updated at 4:25 pm with comments from both CEOs. 

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts