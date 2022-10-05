Anglo American, EDF partner on South Africa renewables

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

Anglo American, EDF partner on South Africa renewables

Anglo American and EDF Renewables have formed a plan to create a new joint owned renewable energy company, Envusa Energy, in South Africa.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
05/10/2022, 10:43 am
Anglo American and EDF signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in March.

Envusa will have a pipeline of more than 600 MW of wind and solar projects in South Africa. It has the aim of reaching 3-5 GW by 2030. The first phase is expected to be fully funded, with the companies saying they expect to sign up debt financing.

It will begin construction in 2023, the companies said.

Anglo American chair in South Africa Nolitha Fakude welcomed the deal with EDF. “This is a significant milestone in Anglo American’s global decarbonisation journey and another step forwards for South Africa’s clean energy future.”

The company has a target of carbon neutral operations by 2040.

“We believe that the energy transition presents a fresh opportunity for South Africa and the rest of the region to build a clean and inclusive energy ecosystem that can create significant new economic opportunities,” Fakude said.

Envusa will supply renewable energy to Anglo American, from onsite installations and via the national grid.

On the rise

EDF Renewables in South Africa CEO Tristan de Drouas said the deal confirmed the company’s long-term plans for South Africa.

“This 600 MW first tranche of projects will be added to the almost 1 GW that EDF Renewables will be building or operating in the country by 2023 – including 420 MW of wind projects in REIPPP Bid Window 5, whose PPAs were signed with Eskom and the DMRE on 22 September 2022,” de Drouas said.

These plans advance EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, he said. This “aims to double our net renewable installed energy capacity worldwide (hydropower included) from 28 GW in 2015 to 60 GW by 2030”.

Anglo American can also use power from Envusa to produce green hydrogen. It uses this as fuel for its nuGen mine haul trucks.

The companies will begin looking for a black economic empowerment (BEE) partner for Envusa in the fourth quarter.

Envusa will also work on a community partnership model. This intends to share benefits along the value chain.

