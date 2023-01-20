Masdar to develop 5 GW in three African states

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

Masdar to develop 5 GW in three African states

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/01/2023, 9:49 am
© Supplied by MasdarPeople sit in a dark room
Masdar has set out plans to become the world's largest renewable energy company Picture shows; Dignitaries at the ADSW opening ceremony. Abu Dhabi. Supplied by Masdar Date; 17/01/2022

Masdar has signed up to develop 5 GW of renewable energy in three states, Angola, Uganda and Zambia.

Signed during the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW), Masdar said the agreements came under the Etihad 7 initiative. This aims to direct public and private funds to develop renewable energy in Africa, with the aim of delivering 20 GW of clean power by 2035.

The United Arab Emirates  is committed to sustainable development, Masdar chairman, and recently announced COP28 president, Sultan Al Jaber said.

“These landmark agreements, which aim to deliver up to 5 GW of energy to Angola, Uganda, and Zambia, follow last year’s signing of a 2 GW agreement for renewable energy projects in Tanzania,” he said.

The agreements “will be transformative to local communities”, Al Jaber said. Masdar’s move “will help African nations to drive economic growth for their people while still meeting net-zero objectives”.

The plan involves developing 2 GW of renewable energy in Angola, 1 GW in Uganda and 2 GW in Zambia. The agreement with Zambia set out plans to work on wind, solar and hydropower.

Energy security

Zesco managing director Victor Benjamin Mapani said the aim was to install the capacity over the next 10 years.

Developing clean energy is “a matter of urgency for energy security. We are reassured that we have found the right partner with Masdar and can say we are well positioned to deliver value of mutual benefit through this partnership,” he said.

Masdar signed a deal with Tanzania’s Tanesco in August 2022. The two companies are now finalising a joint venture to work on delivering the planned 2 GW.

Masdar aims to reach 100 GW of clean energy around the world by 2030.

“With Africa’s massive projected development and growth and low current clean energy penetration levels, we see enormous potential for the renewable energy sector across the continent,” CEO Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi said.

Masdar also signed up to work in Egypt on a proposed 10 GW onshore wind project and green hydrogen project. It reached the deal at COP27 in November.

