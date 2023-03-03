Sonelgaz seeks EPC contractors for solar PV tender

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

Sonelgaz seeks EPC contractors for solar PV tender

“Our country has, in addition to the advantages in the energy sources from gas and oil, significant potential in the field of solar energy, a vast electricity network, and national and international natural gas transport infrastructure, as well as an industrial fabric”, he said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/03/2023, 12:26 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
© Supplied by SonelgazSolar panels in the desert, with a blue sky and mountains behind
Picture shows; Solar panels of Sonelgaz . Algeria. Supplied by Sonelgaz Date; Unknown

Sonelgaz has launched a tender for 15 solar photovoltaic (PV) plants in Algeria, with the country aiming to move into a new era of sustainable power.

A statement from the company this week said the plants would range from 80 to 220 MW each, with total capacity of 2,000 MW over 11 wilayas.

Builders must submit bids by May 29.

Interested companies must show they have worked on solar PV projects with capacity of 40 MWp or more. Algerian companies can participate on their own if they meet the requirements, including financial capacity and can provide references for work carried out.

Two plants will be built in Bechar, two more in El Oued and three in Biskra. The largest plants, with capacity of 220 MW, are targeted for the M’Sila and El M’Ghair wilayas.

Algeria aims to achieve 15,000 MW of clean power by 2035. Increasing renewable energy generation will reduce local demand for gas, allowing more to be exported. A shift into renewable energy will provide “sustainable pricing” and reduce the environmental impact, Sonelgaz said.

Furthermore, building solar PV plants will create jobs and wealth, the company said.

Changing model

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Renewable Energies invited solar PV companies in December 2021. This gave companies until April 2022 to bid and was targeting 1,000 MW total.

Shaems, a joint venture of Sonelgaz and Sonatrach, pushed the deadline back repeatedly. Thus far, it has not announced winners. The delayed Shaems model was for a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA).

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, speaking last week noted the importance of new energies.

“Our country has, in addition to the advantages in the energy sources from gas and oil, significant potential in the field of solar energy, a vast electricity network, and national and international natural gas transport infrastructure, as well as an industrial fabric”, he said.

Algeria is working on a national strategy for hydrogen development, with a particular focus on green hydrogen, he said. The aim is to “enable our country to fully engage in the global dynamics of energy and environmental transition”.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts