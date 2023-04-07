South Africa denies bending rules on REIPPPP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

South Africa denies bending rules on REIPPPP

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/04/2023, 12:06 pm
© ZYLBERMAN LAURENT - GRAPHIX IMAGES - TOTALSunPower-TotalEnergies solar power plant. Prieska, South Africa.
SunPower-TotalEnergies solar power plant. Prieska, South Africa.

South Africa has rejected accusations that a late award in Bid Window 6 of its renewable energy programme was “not above board”.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) noted a report from Green Building Africa raising concerns around the award. The DMRE said the report was inaccurate.

Green Building Africa had raised concerns on the appointment of an additional preferred bidder.

The DMRE named five preferred bidders for Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer Procurement Programme (REIPPPP) Bid Window 6 in December 2022.

The director general appointed a sixth project, the Ngonyama solar photovoltaic (PV) plan on March 23. The DMRE said the ministry, and the minister, had not been involved in these discussions.

The IPP process is independent and “strictly in line with the Constitutional principles”, it said.

The first five bidders, named in December, were to build 860 MW of capacity. The ministry was seeking 1,000 MW. The DMRE said the IPP office and the bid adjudication committee had recommended Ngonyama.

Green Building Africa has linked the Ngonyama project to Germany’s IB Vogt, via two directors. The solar PV plan involves the construction of 140 MW in the Free State, near Dealesville.

The DMRE provided an updated list in March, according to the report, but no public statement.

Bankable security

Details of the bids for Bid Window 6 in October last year showed the project at that time was offering 240 MW, among the largest plans on offer.

Daniel Palm, the chief investment officer at Cape Town based Moshesh Partners and director of Evolution Africa Capital, signed documents on the project.

Speaking in 2021, Palm said REIPPPP projects “are long-dated with real returns, with guaranteed off-take with Eskom that is backed by Treasury. They offer stable cash flows, high yields, and bankable security, along with a strong social and environmental impact.”

Bid Window 6 had also sought 3,200 MW of new wind power. The process did not see any contracts awarded for this, with Eskom saying there was no available grid capacity.

