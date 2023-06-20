WATT competes for Nigeria’s generation hopes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Africa

WATT competes for Nigeria’s generation hopes

“Diesel may win out as being the easy choice,” Alexander said, but it poses other challenges around maintenance and lifespan. “When we started, the conversation around diesel was on cutting costs – and we are still able to do that. We can offer 30-40% cost savings.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
20/06/2023, 1:01 pm
© Supplied by WATT Renewables
Picture shows; WATT Renewables. Nigeria.

For a country so rich in oil and gas, Nigeria’s electricity struggles have long been a sign of dysfunction. This gap has created opportunities for small-scale generation, particularly in the commercial and industrial (C&I) sector.

WATT Renewables is one company aiming to meet this need. The appeal of minigrids is often discussed in bringing power to sub-Saharan Africa – and indeed is where WATT started.

However, it has expanded into the C&I sector. It has a particular focus on providing power for telecommunications, Sherisse Alexander, WATT’s chief investment officer, explained recently.

“WATT is focused in Nigeria, but we are looking at some other West African markets to expand into, perhaps also South Africa,” Alexander said.

“We started on a minigrid outside Lagos and off the back of that we jumped into the telecoms space. We had a realisation that there was an opportunity to service the C&I sector.”

Bank deal

The company signed a deal recently to provide a Nigerian bank with 5.6 MW of power across a number of sites.

Canada-headquartered WATT said the work would involve solar panels, inverters and batteries. WATT will be responsible for operations and maintenance for seven years from installation.

The first installations should be complete and operational by August this year. More work will be completed later in 2023.

WATT CEO Oluwole Eweje said the deal would “play an important role” in West Africa’s digital transformation. It will provide “clean, reliable power to local financial institutions in remote areas that rely on digital networks”, he said.

“Beyond this, this project allows us to do what means so much to us at WATT. From installation and commissioning to operations and maintenance, this project goes beyond providing power, it offers local employment opportunities and ensures that those living local to the branches we will be supporting have access to them indefinitely and without risks of power outages or downtime.”

The branches will receive up to 343 kWh per day of solar power, with energy storage of up to 117 kWh. The contracts should create around 100 jobs, including site managers and maintenance engineers.

Generation competition

Nigeria is highly reliant on private generators, fuelled by petrol and diesel.

© Supplied by WATT Renewables
Sherisse Alexander, WATT's chief investment officer.

As time has gone on, a number of corporate customers have also started to work on ways to cut their carbon footprint, Alexander said.

“It’s not an uphill battle” to convert companies to a solar system, she said. “Folks want to have the conversation.” The goal for the company is to reach 100 MW in five years.

The main challenge for WATT is access to capital, Alexander continued. “It’s a capital intensive business. For us the biggest challenge is making sure we have the capital to offer those products and services to the market.”

As a result, all WATT requires from its clients is that they “commit for the long term and pay their bills”.

The company is largely self funded but did a deal with Sweden’s Trine in 2022 and is in the midst of an equity raise.

Help or hindrance

One thing that may help WATT are changes to Nigeria’s foreign exchange policies. President Bola Tinubu has instituted a free-floating currency, removing many of the loopholes that had previously existed.

Freeing the naira should set the stage for new foreign direct investments into the country. Before the intervention, the naira was trading at 460 to $1. Freeing the rate has seen the naira spike to nearly 680 per $1.

“Whenever there’s a change in government it’s a great opportunity to change the tone. Nigeria is ripe with opportunity. Somethings can occur to facilitate them – and forex is one of them,” Alexander said.

Another area for improvement would be provide tax credits and rebates for locals who wanted to “go green”, she said.

Alexander said the company was considering expansion. Metrics that the company tracks would include the energy penetration and the cost per kWh, in addition to the ease of doing business and regulatory requirements.

