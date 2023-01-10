BP cuts sod on US solar project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Americas

BP cuts sod on US solar project

Construction work on BP’s (LON: BP) Arche utility-scale solar project is underway in Fulton County, Ohio.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
10/01/2023, 2:28 pm Updated: 10/01/2023, 2:41 pm
The scheme is expected to create around 200 jobs across the supply chain, and provide more than $30 million across its lifespan.

A portion of that money will be used to benefit local schools and other public services.

BP has also has secured a power-purchase agreement (PPA) with Meta for the 134 megawatts defined condition (MWdc) project.

Once completed, Arche will generate enough clean energy annually to power the equivalent of more than 20,000 US homes.

BP America chairman and president Dave Lawler said: “This agreement shows how companies can create jobs, invest in the US economy, and at the same time support net zero ambitions and help the world reduce carbon emissions. It’s another example of BP partnering to accelerate change and becoming an integrated energy company – one that can help corporations, countries and cities decarbonize.”

The energy giant’s 50:50 joint-venture partner, global solar leader Lightsource BP, developed the project on behalf of the London-listed company and is managing construction.

Urvi Parekh, head of renewable energy at Meta, added: “We appreciate bp’s partnership in helping keep our commitment to supporting our global operations with 100% renewable energy. In addition to adding new energy to the grid, we are proud that this project will bring additional jobs and investment to Ohio.”

McCarthy Building Companies’ Renewable Energy & Storage team was selected as the main contractor for the project, which will include installation of ultra-low carbon solar panels and smart solar trackers from US-based manufacturers First Solar and Nextracker, respectively.

The project is part of BP’s plans to develop 20GW of net renewable generating capacity by 2025 and 50GW by 2030.

