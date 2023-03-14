Goldman sees China nearly tripling its target for wind and solar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Asia

Goldman sees China nearly tripling its target for wind and solar

By Bloomberg
14/03/2023, 8:00 am
© BloombergA solar power plant co-owned by Longi Green Energy Technology and China Three Gorges in Tongchuan, Shaanxi Province, China. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg
A solar power plant co-owned by Longi Green Energy Technology and China Three Gorges in Tongchuan, Shaanxi Province, China. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

China is likely to install nearly three times more wind turbines and solar panels by 2030 than it’s current target, helping drive the world’s biggest fuel importer toward energy self-sufficiency, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

Falling costs will make around-the-clock clean power increasingly profitable, leading to the rapid deployment of renewables and batteries, analysts including Nikhil Bhandari and Amber Cai said in a report on Monday.

Solar and wind capacity will reach 3,300GW by 2030, well ahead of the government’s target of 1,200GW.

Such a vast fleet of intermittent generation will require about 520GW of energy storage, around 410GW of which would come from batteries and the rest from pumped hydro facilities, according to the analysts. That means battery storage capacity would be 70 times higher than the level seen at the end of 2021.

China’s rapid energy transition will require about $8 trillion of investment through 2040 in power generation, storage and grid upgrades. Still, decoupling power from fossil fuels will lead to lower, and less volatile, generation costs from 2030, the analysts said.

It will also allow China — the world’s biggest oil, gas and coal importer — to reduce its dependence on foreign fuels. By 2060, China’s energy imports will fall to just 92 million tons of coal equivalent, from 1.14 billion tons in 2021, the analysts forecast.

Goldman’s forecasts aren’t dissimilar to other researchers. In a scenario designed to put China on the pathway to reaching net zero emissions by 2050 — 10 years ahead of Beijing’s current target — BloombergNEF estimated the country would have 3,345 gigawatts of wind and solar and 392 gigawatts of energy storage by 2030.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts