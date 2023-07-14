Saudi power plans at risk from decarbonisation targets

Decarbonisation requirements are challenging Saudi Arabia’s plans to replace ageing power plants, Bracewell partner Andrej Kormuth has warned.

The lawyer, speaking during a media roundtable this week, said the country had “tens of GWs” of power generation capacity it must replace.

“Many developer clients cannot bid for these projects because the terms of these projects go past their own specific carbon neutrality target dates and commitments,” Kormuth said.

“They would need to develop these projects and then divest, or have a specific decarbonisation plan in play from the beginning. That’s a complication and it means there’s going to be a significantly reduced pool of developers for the development of new conventional power assets.”

The Bracewell partner went on to say there was technically liquidity in the financial market for conventional power plants. However, he warned financiers may prefer to lend in favour of greener projects.

“So far, we have not seen a major pull-back on lending”, he said. However, “equity investment appetite, on the other hand, has drastically decreased in relation to conventional power developments.”

Going greener

While renewable energy may meet some of this demand, it will not be able to cover its entirety. Saudi has set a target of achieving 50% of its generation from renewables by 2030.

Saudi’s total installed solar capacity in 2022 was 440 MW, according to Fitch Ratings, while total generation is 83 GW. The country is making some progress in its move to renewables. Kormuth said there was “nothing wrong with aspirational targets”.

However, he warned that from a practical perspective, renewables could never provide baseload power because of intermittency.

“Electricity is a service that you consume as it is delivered – or you don’t. It’s hard to bring in renewables at scale without a corresponding storage solution at roughly equal scale,” he said.