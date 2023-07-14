Saudi power plans at risk from decarbonisation targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / Middle East

Saudi power plans at risk from decarbonisation targets

“Many developer clients cannot bid for these projects because the terms of these projects go past their own specific carbon neutrality target dates and commitments,” Kormuth said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
14/07/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Ed Reed
Suadi Aramco targeted in drone attack
Oil pipes run through the Juaymah tank farm at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Ras Tanura, Saudi Arabia. Photographer: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg

Decarbonisation requirements are challenging Saudi Arabia’s plans to replace ageing power plants, Bracewell partner Andrej Kormuth has warned.

The lawyer, speaking during a media roundtable this week, said the country had “tens of GWs” of power generation capacity it must replace.

“Many developer clients cannot bid for these projects because the terms of these projects go past their own specific carbon neutrality target dates and commitments,” Kormuth said.

“They would need to develop these projects and then divest, or have a specific decarbonisation plan in play from the beginning. That’s a complication and it means there’s going to be a significantly reduced pool of developers for the development of new conventional power assets.”

Man with glasses in front of window
Bracewell’s Andrej Kormuth

The Bracewell partner went on to say there was technically liquidity in the financial market for conventional power plants. However, he warned financiers may prefer to lend in favour of greener projects.

“So far, we have not seen a major pull-back on lending”, he said. However, “equity investment appetite, on the other hand, has drastically decreased in relation to conventional power developments.”

Going greener

While renewable energy may meet some of this demand, it will not be able to cover its entirety. Saudi has set a target of achieving 50% of its generation from renewables by 2030.

Saudi’s total installed solar capacity in 2022 was 440 MW, according to Fitch Ratings, while total generation is 83 GW. The country is making some progress in its move to renewables. Kormuth said there was “nothing wrong with aspirational targets”.

However, he warned that from a practical perspective, renewables could never provide baseload power because of intermittency.

“Electricity is a service that you consume as it is delivered – or you don’t. It’s hard to bring in renewables at scale without a corresponding storage solution at roughly equal scale,” he said.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts