Study finds majority of Brits want increased net zero efforts, ban on North Sea oil and gas licences

A new study on British attitudes to climate change shows the majority want UK governments to increase efforts to reach net zero.

The ‘Britain Talks Climate 2024‘ study surveyed more than 5,000 people across England, Scotland and Wales on their attitudes to the climate and nature.

The findings show an “enduring concern for nature and wildlife that cuts across social, political, regional and economic differences” according to Climate Outreach and More in Common, the groups behind the report.

In addition, 60% of British people and 62% of Scots want to move ahead with net zero efforts and a majority believe reaching net zero will be good for the UK.

People are more than twice as likely to think politicians should speed up than slow down efforts to reach net zero, the survey found.

A slim majority of Brits also favour putting a ban on new licences for oil and gas exploration in the North Sea, the survey found.

Just 33% of those surveyed believe immediately banning all drilling for oil and gas in the North Sea ‘goes too far’.

However, three-quarters of Scottish people said they back domestic North Sea production in a poll commissioned by True North in January.

Additionally, 60% saw a positive economic impact from companies operating in the North Sea.

The poll, carried out by Survation, had a sample size of just over 1,000 was taken from people of varying ages and voting intentions from across the country.

Brits favour cross-party approach to climate policy

A majority of respondents (58%) would also prefer politicians to agree on a cross-party approach to tackling climate change and think the issue should sit above short-term politics.

Brits across all income levels believe reaching net zero will be good for the UK as a whole, but people on lower incomes are more likely to be worried they will be unfairly impacted by the costs of transition.

The survey found significant government spending to expand renewable energy is popular, but only 14% believe the current UK government has done a good job at tackling climate change.

Overall, the study found Brits are in favour of new solar or wind projects as well as favouring the UK government spending billions of pounds on expanding renewable energy.

Brits want ‘bold and ambitious’ action on climate

Climate Outreach chief executive officer Rachael Orr said the results show “British people are concerned about climate change, and that concern isn’t going anywhere”.

“Doing the right thing by climate and nature is now something most people want to see as a matter of course,” Ms Orr said.

“What jumps out of this new research is how much appetite there is for stronger political leadership – and better communication.”

“People tell us that investment in tackling climate change makes them feel positive.”

Ms Orr said political parties should take note that being bold and ambitious on climate and nature offers the possibility for people to “feel hopeful about the future”.

“Very understandably, people don’t want to be left alone to face and tackle climate change,” she said.

“They want to feel part of a wider change and they need proper financial support to transition to net zero, especially for those on the lowest incomes.”

More in Common UK director Luke Tryl said the results show that political opinion in Westminster is “lagging behind” public opinion on climate issues.

“Far from wanting Britain to row back on transition, this research shows Britons instead want ambitious political leadership on climate change that both addresses deep public concern about the issue but also delivers on the positive benefits of transition for jobs and local communities,” Mr Tryl said.

“There’s also a stark warning to politicians as we enter the run up to the general election: the public don’t want climate to become a wedge issue or a race to the bottom, and instead want to see political parties working together on an issue of vital national importance.”

Scottish views on net zero efforts

According to the survey, Scots are slightly more supportive of net zero efforts with 62% wanting to either speed up or continue at a similar pace towards net zero.

Views on Scottish independence also influence perceptions of current political leadership on the climate, with pro-independence supporters much more likely to think net zero will be good for Scotland.

Of those for Scottish independence, 75% think reaching net zero will be ‘mostly good’ or ‘very good’ for Scotland, compared to 49% of those against independence.

Independence views also affect perception over whether the Scottish Government has done a better job than the UK government on climate change.

Around 53% of Scottish independence supporters believe Holyrood is performing better than Westminster on climate policies, compared to 11% of those against independence.

Net zero decision making

When it comes to decision making in different aspects of the energy transition, Scots generally tend to trust the Scottish government over the UK government and local authorities.

Around 38% of respondents trust the Scottish government the most when it comes to solar and wind farm projects compared to 24% for the UK government and 7% for both.

The Scottish government is also ahead in policy areas including car reduction measures in cities, electric vehicle charging, energy efficient housing and public transport.

The only area Scots favour the UK government is for electricity grid upgrades, while Scots favour their local authority as the decision maker for cycle and walking routes.

When it comes to environmental commitments made in Holyrood, the study found Scots are most supportive of policies that directly benefit nature, including plans for new national parks and protected marine areas.

Meanwhile, Scots are more divided on plans to invest in energy efficiency and renewable heating, and a ten-year £500m fund for a ‘just transition’ away from oil and gas, with the majority disapproving of these plans.