Renewables/Energy Transition / Solar / UK

Orbital Marine selects Port of Nigg for tidal turbine supply

By Mathew Perry
15/05/2024, 9:53 am
© Image: Orbital Marine PowerAn Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the Port of Nigg.
An Orbital Marine Power tidal energy turbine at the Port of Nigg.

Scottish tidal energy developer Orbital Marine Power will build and launch its next generation turbines at the Port of Nigg in the Cromarty Firth.

The port’s operator Global Energy Group will lead the manufacture and assembly of tidal turbines for Orbital’s initial Orkney projects secured under the UK government’s contracts for difference (CfD) rounds 4 and 5.

Orbital said turbine manufacturing is expected to begin later this year, with first power from the Orkney projects expected in 2026.

The projects will build on the Orbital’s O2 turbine, located off the Orkney coast, which began operating in 2021.

The world’s most powerful tidal turbine, the O2 generates enough electricity to power 1,700 homes.

© Supplied by Orbital Marine Power
The O2 tidal turbine. Orkney.

Orbital said it expects to utilise a predominately UK-based supply chain for the manufacture and installation of its upcoming Orkney projects, demonstrating an “unparalleled level of UK job creation on a per MW basis”.

Orbital Marine Power chief executive officer Andrew Scott said: “Orbital is committed to ensuring tidal stream energy can make a complementary and material contribution to the UK’s decarbonising ambitions while also supporting a just transition by creating a new industrial sector led from the UK and our home in Scotland.

“The selection of Global Energy Group is a significant step towards that vision.”

Global Energy Group executive director Iain Sinclair said the deal is a “real vote of confidence” in the Port of Nigg.

“Importantly, it further demonstrates our commitment towards delivering a high quality, cost competitive, localised value proposition, for the multi-technology approach required for the successful decarbonisation of the UK’s energy sector,” he said.

Orbital Marine

Alongside its Orkney projects, Orbital is also set to deploy its tidal stream device at a pioneering test facility in Canada’s Bay of Fundy.

Orbital has also recently been shortlisted for a tidal energy pilot project in the US state of Washington.

Orbital will partner with Washington-based utility company Orcas Power & Light Cooperative (OPALCO) in developing the 2MW pilot at Blakely Island in Rosario Straight.

The US Department of Energy (DOE) is investing $6 million (£4.7m) to develop a tidal energy research, development and demonstration pilot site.

