Scotland’s Nova Innovation and RSK launch floating solar joint venture

Scottish tidal energy developer Nova Innovation is joining forces with engineering firm RSK to progress floating solar through new joint venture AquaGen365.

Edinburgh-based Nova has already installed its first floating solar project at the Port of Leith, and the firm said the technology has the potential to produce 9343 terawatt hours globally.

Nova and RSK said floating solar will not only enable reservoirs and lakes to provide clean energy, but the technology can also help preserve water resources in a warming climate.

RSK director David Taylor said installing floating solar plants can reduce surface evaporation by close to 42%.

“Floating solar provides clean, predictable, low-cost energy using reliable and bankable technology that offers an alternative solution to ground-mounted and rooftop solar,” Mr Taylor said.

“It makes a compelling argument for cost-competitive and decarbonised energy generation where land use is not a viable option.”

Mr Taylor said AquaGen365 will be able to quickly deploy modular floating solar projects in both marine and freshwater environments.

Other benefits include short production lead times and scalability to match energy demand, he said, alongside assisting in industrial decarbonisation.

“Floating solar will benefit many sectors: in particular, enabling sustainable irrigation in the agricultural sector, helping to achieve carbon net zero targets within the water industry, providing renewable energy to power industrial sites and complexes and driving the push for ‘greener’ ports and harbours,” Mr Taylor said.

Nova Innovation chief executive officer Simon Forrest said floating solar presents a “massive step forward” for the renewable energy sector.

“Its main advantage is that it can be installed quickly at scale, particularly in areas where land is scarce or expensive,” Mr Forrest said.

“In line with the commitment made at COP28 to triple renewable energy capacity globally by 2030, floating solar is a low-cost, accessible solution that can have a real impact on reducing climate change.”

Set to be based in Edinburgh, the two firms said AquaGen365 will combine RSK Group’s global reach across 40 countries with Nova’s expertise in marine energy.